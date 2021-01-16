Marshall Keene challenges incumbent for Culpeper court clerkship

He has been employed by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for a decade.

As GOP chair, Keene coordinated local 7th Congressional District campaign events for state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, last year and aided his victory over a crowded field in the district’s Republican primary.

On Tuesday, Freitas endorsed the sheriff’s deputy during Keene’s announcement at Culpeper GOP headquarters beside Culpeper Town Hall.

Keene focuses on the idea that “the people that we elect and put in positions of power are not there to control us, they’re not there to tell us what to do, they’re there to be servant-leaders,” Freitas said, according to the Culpeper Times.

The Rev. Steven Harrelson, pastor of the Sheriff’s Office, led Keene and his supporters in prayer.

On Saturday, Keene said he was “blessed and humbled” to receive endorsements from Freitas; state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall; and Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood, R-Salem District.

“Marshall Keene is a proven, competent leader who we can count on to always do the hard, right thing over an easy wrong,” Reeves said. “A leader we trust.”