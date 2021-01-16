Marshall Keene challenges incumbent for Culpeper court clerkship

Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper County School Board and chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, is running against Clerk of Court Carson Beard.
Keene, 44, announced his candidacy Tuesday during an event outside county GOP headquarters on Main Street.
“I have over 20 years of experience in the Circuit Court from criminal process to civil process to courtroom security and everything in between,” he told the Star-Exponent via email Saturday afternoon. “Believe me, experience matters in this position; that is why I am running. We need a Circuit Court clerk who knows how the office works from a practical perspective. I’m the man with that perspective.”
Kaine said he has taken leave from his job as a detective with the county Sheriff’s Office “to dedicate my time solely to the campaign.”
If elected, he said he would resign from the Sheriff’s Office and the School Board.
In two months, Keene will face court Clerk Carson Beard, an independent who has worked in the clerk’s office for six years, in a special election on March 30. The election’s winner will fill the unexpired three-year portion of the eight-year term of former clerk Janice Corbin, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
The Culpeper Circuit Court clerk, as determined by the state Compensation Board based on the county’s population, is paid $119,928 per year.
The county Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to petition the Circuit Court to hold the special election March 30. Dale Durrer, presiding judge of the Culpeper County Circuit Court, agreed on Jan. 11 and ordered the special election.
“We’re gearing up to run,” Culpeper County General Registrar James Clements said Saturday. “This is a popular special election. We expect more interest than usual.”
Voters who want more information can visit the website of the registrar’s office, voteinculpeper.info, or call 540/825-0652.
It is estimated the special election will cost $86,000, due to the expansion of mail absentee balloting and the introduction of early voting because of the pandemic. That sum is more than double than what was reported during the Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 5 meeting, when their vote on the matter occurred.
On Monday, Jan. 11, Keene was elected by acclamation to chair the School Board.
Keene has served as the School Board’s Stevensburg District representative since 2017. He owns and operates a Culpeper driving school. Keene moved to the county in 2005.
Born in Tazewell in Southwest Virginia, Keene enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17. Six years later, he began working in the City of Richmond Sheriff’s Office. Later, he later worked for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
He has been employed by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for a decade.
As GOP chair, Keene coordinated local 7th Congressional District campaign events for state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, last year and aided his victory over a crowded field in the district’s Republican primary.
On Tuesday, Freitas endorsed the sheriff’s deputy during Keene’s announcement at Culpeper GOP headquarters beside Culpeper Town Hall.
Keene focuses on the idea that “the people that we elect and put in positions of power are not there to control us, they’re not there to tell us what to do, they’re there to be servant-leaders,” Freitas said, according to the Culpeper Times.
The Rev. Steven Harrelson, pastor of the Sheriff’s Office, led Keene and his supporters in prayer.
On Saturday, Keene said he was “blessed and humbled” to receive endorsements from Freitas; state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall; and Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood, R-Salem District.
“Marshall Keene is a proven, competent leader who we can count on to always do the hard, right thing over an easy wrong,” Reeves said. “A leader we trust.”
“I’m happy to support Marshall Keene for Clerk of Court,” Webert said. “Marshall is a man of integrity, imbedded in the community, and has an unmatched work ethic and experience. He will serve the people of Culpeper County well as Clerk of Court.”
“I enthusiastically endorse Marshall Keene for clerk of the court,” Underwood said. “Marshall has been responsive to his constituents and transparent in his communications as a School Board member. Those traits, combined with his law enforcement experience, give me confidence he will succeed once elected.”
On Saturday morning, Keene held a campaign breakfast at 4C’s Restaurant on Main Street with “fellow Patriots of the Culpeper County 2nd Amendment group,” he posted on his personal Facebook page.
In December 2019, at the urging of gun-rights advocates, the Board of Supervisors declared Culpeper a Second Amendment Constitutional County as part of a statewide effort to push back on Democratic-led gun reform in the Virginia General Assembly.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
540/825-0773