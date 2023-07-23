Colonial interpreters, dancers, musicians and a wide range of performers and history experts will highlight the Mary Draper Ingles Festival July 28-30 in Radford and Pulaski County.

The festival shares the story of the capture, escape and return journey of one of Virginia’s most famous colonial heroines and allows visitors to tour her family’s farm, tavern and ferry her family operated for over a century, according to a news release.

Born in 1732 to Irish immigrants in Philadelphia, Ingles became part of the great westward migration of Europeans who pressed on through Virginia in search of a better future, eventually settling in the New River Valley.

In July 1755, a group of Shawnees staged an attack on the settlement abducting Ingles, her two children and her sister-in-law.

What followed was a month-long march over hundreds of miles through the Ohio and Kentucky regions until she escaped. The story of Ingles’ undeniable determination has been the subject of numerous books, including “Follow the River,” a New York Times bestseller, and several outdoor dramas and movies.

More than 75 activities are planned this coming weekend at the Mary Draper Ingles Festival, including old-time crafts and skills, art exhibits and children’s activities, including a petting zoo and inflatables from Radford University Athletics.

The historic Ingles Farm, which showcases a replica of Mary’s cabin, will be open for tours and talks by interpreters. Long Way Brewing, a craft beer company, whose name is a take on the frontierswoman’s journey, will be available, along with live music, food trucks, a children’s play zone and a living history performance by West Virginia actress Karen Vuranch. Visitors also can make reservations to float the New River with Radford On The River.

Friday evening kicks off with art shows at Glencoe Mansion and the Radford University Museum on Tyler. Long Way Brewing will begin its celebration with the reintroduction of a craft beer named in honor of Mary.

Headlining Saturday’s literary activities will be award-winning Southern writer Sharyn McCrumb, best known for her Appalachian “Ballad” novels, including the New York Times bestseller, “She Walks These Hills.” Eve Watters, storyteller and musician, will discuss Irish culture and the Shawnee nation, an indigenous tribe that periodically inhabited southwest Virginia. Activities will run most of the day at Glencoe, Long Way and the Ingles Farm.

On Sunday, the festival continues at Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Dublin, and features interpreters, live music and tours of the historic Ingles Tavern located on the banks of the New River in Pulaski County.

See glencoemansion.org or call 540/731-5031 for more information. Restaurant and lodging lists are available at visitradford.com. The festival is funded in part by Virginia Tourism Corp., Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.