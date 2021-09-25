Media tycoon William Randolph Hearst had Virginia roots

“Hearst had a talent for telling stories,” biographer Nasaw says in the two-part, four-hour PBS documentary. “He knew what the public wanted but, more than that, Hearst was a true revolutionary. He’d get a story, he’d run it in the newspapers, he would embellish it in his magazines, he would tell it over the radio and turn it into a moving picture. It’s the essence of synergy.”

Hearst deserves credit for many innovations we take for granted today.

From his earliest days in San Francisco, Hearst put cartoons in his papers. In the 1890s, Hearst adopted the comic strip and the Sunday color comic supplement to help battle Pulitzer for circulation. He published “Buster Brown,” “Mutt and Jeff” and “Krazy Kat,” helping establish the art form. He started King Features, the first big comic-strip syndicate, which included “Barney Google,” “Popeye the Sailor,” “Blondie,” “Prince Valiant” and “Beetle Bailey,” the last strip Hearst approved before he died.

Winning formula

After breathing new life into the Harvard Lampoon as its business manager, William Randolph Hearst got his start at the then-failing San Francisco Examiner, which lore has it his father took control of as partial repayment for a gambling debt.