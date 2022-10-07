“Meet Your Muslim Neighbors” a feast for eye, tummy, spirits

It would have taken much more than the stubborn, leftover soggy bands of what was once Hurricane Ian to dampen the festive spirits at the Islamic Center of Culpeper community invite Saturday evening.

The name of the event said it all: “Meet Your Muslim Neighbors.”

Even Mr. Rodgers (that sweater would have come in handy on this damp, chilly night) would have wholeheartedly approved of this special get-together.

“We have had this idea since the inception of ICC to contact, reach out, and make connections with our neighbors,” ICC Executive Director Rasul M. Tahiry said. “This way, we get to know each other, we can work, and live together with mutual respect.”

It wasn’t a bridge too far—farooq, more like it. Farooq, translated, means one who distinguishes right from wrong, which better describes the connections that were forged at Saturday night’s get-together.

The evening, with 100-plus in attendance, was another example of everything that’s right about Culpeper.

Inside the pristine, gorgeous mosque, joyful sounds filled the ground floor. Members high-fived, hugged, and clasped hands with visitors who basked in the warm welcome on full display.

Rows and rows of lime-green decorated tabletops soon were supporting freshly charcoaled barbecue kabobs, lightly-seasoned chunks of chicken, tender lamb and steaming bowls of white rice … a feast for both eyes and tummy!

The kabobs certainly helped make the event a win-win.

“World famous and tasty!” Tahiry confirmed.

The complimentary food was prepared and provided by the members of the local Muslim community—authentic Afghan homemade.

Other members brought in a variety of food that provided a nice cross-section sampling of Muslim fare.

Food might have been the icing, but fellowship — truly warm, inviting, further building a strong cultural bridge—was the cake.

Harmony was a star attraction at the nearly 2-year-old structure on Rixeyville Road, just outside the town of Culpeper. Construction on the worship center finished Dec. 29, 2020.

“The purpose of this event was to bring understanding, friendship and harmony in the community we all live in,” said Nassir Faqiri, who contributed a couple of photos to commemorate the night.

It was a night where people from all denominations, faith, religions and beliefs readily cast aside diverse ideologies for a couple of hours and …

Embraced.

Reached across the pew — and introduced themselves to their neighbors.

“ICC hosted several other events but on a smaller scale, among our members and some friends from other faiths and backgrounds,” Tahiry said. “We hope to achieve community introduction and integration, this way we have a better and safer community with prosperity.”

That comment got the attention of an attendee, obviously enjoying the outreach of his new Muslim friends.

“They had me at kabob!”