MEISTER: Cars took center stage July 4 in Culpeper

By the dawn’s early light, cars gallantly streamed in, rocket-red paint glared, owners bursting with pride.

Gave proof that three decades of tradition was back.

Freedom Car and Bike Show was still there.

On Davis Street.

Cars, Culpeper, the 4th—intertwined, like … land of the free, home of the brave.

Monday’s five-hour event, an annual Town of Culpeper Festival Committee staple, and organized for the second year by Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS), attracted about 200 classic car and truck owners and motorcycle enthusiasts, some from as far away as Texas and North Carolina—and was visited by an estimated 4,000 on a cloudlessly-perfect holiday.

CARS is a faith-based social services organization with a mission to offer a lifeline to those struggling with addiction afflictions.

Fourteen of the 200 registered entries took home trophies, winners in categories judged by Town Council members Mike Olinger, Janie Schmidt, Joe Short, Travis Brown, Jamie Clancey and Erick Kalenga, as well as a half-dozen motor vehicle aficionados—all coordinated by lead judge Jon Heddleston.

The Best of Show winner was Tony DelSignore from with his 1966 Chevrolet Corvette.

The People’s Choice winners, with 42 votes, were Brittany and Cruze Banks from Culpeper, with their 2014 Honda Civic SI car.

The Town Council winner was Jeffery Snyder with his 1955 Chevrolet 210.

The other awards went to: Best Import, Al Aitkin, 1972 VW Beetle; Best GM car, Charles Pullen, 1967 Chevelle SS 396; Best Mopar, Scott Coffey, 1967 Plymouth Belvedere; Best Ford, Kenny Jenkins, 1969 Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet; Best Truck, John Sheridan, 1955 Chevy Pickup Series 3100; Best Original Truck, Jack Frazier, 1949 Chevy; Best Custom Truck, James Beville, 1956 Chevrolet pickup; Best in Show for Motorcycle, Howard Booe, 2012 Victory Cross Country; Best Custom Motorcycle, Shawn Jenkins, 2016 Harley-Davidson Softail; Best Cruiser Motorcycle, Tommy Lizotte, 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

The Top 25 honorable mentions—listed in no particular order—were: Gregory Casarotti, Justin Cochrane, Curt Gausman, Scott Lewis, John Liebermann, Rebecca Luck, Jean Malone, Otey Pemberton, Janet Stein, Patrick White, James Tyler, Chris Doty, Steve Dohl, Joe Harris, Dave Claveloux, Gabe Ducote, Dave Bohler, Gary Lore, Willy Snow, Wally Morris, Thomas Duvall, Michael Brown, Serena Stutues, and Lisa Mantz.

A 50/50 raffle winner earned $457 cash—and promptly gave it all back to CARS.

Finally, where would cars be without tunes?

Almost as if hundreds of cars simultaneously cranked up dash radios, all tuned to the same station, live music reverberated and pulsed throughout the Depot area.

From the opening and closing National Anthem passionately sung by Kimberly Parham, music serenaded car and bike admirers with the likes of Piedmont Community Band, Christian Blues Project, Truth, and Mike Henry.

All trophies were handed out by Culpeper’s Tisha Downing, reigning Mrs. American Beauties National.

A record amount of $30,000+ was raised from registration fees, concessions, 50/50 rally, T-shirt sales and contributions from 61 sponsors—every penny to help CARS’ lives realign. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church also pitched in on the warm day to offer sanctuary from the heat.

Summing up the day with a perfectly poignant song was Mike Henry, crooning, “Shingle by Shingle,” dedicated to those hurting in attendance, some already benefiting from CARS’ outreach.

“Whether you’re poor or rich/ At the bottom of the ditch;

“You can finally see the light/ And turn your life around,

“Shingle by Shingle. /I thank God today.

“I can truly say: My soul’s dark night/ Has turned to dawn.”

Music faded, awards presented, vehicles slowly vacated their Davis Street-area parking slots, and another Independence Day slipped away like the late afternoon sun, capping…

A CARS-Spangled day.