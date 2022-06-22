MEISTER: Culpeper generations thrive together at new center

It was a day for the ages!

Generations Central Adult Day Center hosted “Thriving Together,” a family fun day Saturday afternoon in Culpeper Baptist Church—and it was difficult distinguishing who was having the time of their lives more: seniors who frequent the center or their youthful visitors.

Quicker than you can ask “Are we having fun yet?”, seniors were basking in joy, love and compassionate care … embracing it all, like meeting a lifelong friend once again.

For two hours, isolation, loneliness, and the difficulties of aging were vanquished, smothered by a robust atmosphere where sounds of happiness echoed throughout the entire church as seniors and their visitors savored food, fun, and fellowship.

In-door mini-golf, cornhole, live music, and cake walks to win—well, cakes—were among the multiple activities keeping the more than 50 in attendance highly entertained.

Generations Central, one of 17 recipients of a recent Culpeper Wellness Foundation Healthy Living Grant, has invigorated and—using a favorite descriptor—“blessed” dozens of senior adults since its mid-March opening.

Sophocles said, “A man growing old becomes a child again,” and it was childlike glee that ruled this afternoon. And if the ancient wise Grecian were still around, he would have crisply high-fived the center’s devoted director, Sara Amos, before parking his toga at one the center’s inviting rocking chairs.

Amos … perfect name for someone in charge of senior care.

The origin is Hebrew. Meaning to carry, borne of God.

And carry the day she did.

“It’s God’s people coming together to do His work,” Amos said, “there’s a spirit of joy here!”

Billy Walter, 76, exudes that spirit.

“It’s a fun place!” said the Culpeper resident who is a Generations Central regular, enjoying Saturday’s festivities with several of his family by his side.

“It allows fun for an age of people who don’t always have fun,” said Walter, a retired Fairfax firefighter.

Amos answered her calling to care for the elderly while working six years at an adult day care facility on the campus where she earned her degree, Virginia Tech. That passionate mission plus a deep, profound love for her grandmother, were all the signs she needed to recognize her life’s path: Creating an oasis of life and laughter.

Walter said, “We can meet a lot of individuals—and a camaraderie is built from that.”

“Aging can be a challenging journey,” Amos said, “especially for those living with dementia. But we hope to become a valuable partner for the caregivers and senior adults in our community as we provide a place where they can still contribute, connect, and experience joy despite the uncertainties they are facing.”

Amos wisely used her Virginia Tech experience to model Generations Central, after being hired to fill an urgent need in Culpeper—resulting in a win-win for both care giver and receiver alike.

“There is a very real need for our programming as nationally, the number of people caring for aging adults is consistently on the rise,” said Amos. “Many spouses and adult children find themselves in a position of caring for an aging adult with very little training or experience. These caregivers are at an increasing risk for burnout or developing their own physical or mental health conditions as a result of providing constant care to their aging family members.

“Residential care options are not affordable or the best fit for many senior adults and many seniors would prefer to stay in their homes as long as possible,” she added. “Our adult day center provides an affordable option for caregivers to receive respite during the week to pursue their own jobs, family duties, and simply rest.”

Seniors benefit from Generations Central’s activities designed to promote brain function while building a strong sense of community. In reality, it’s a win-win-win.

Children from the Child Development Center at the church have become fast friends with their senior neighbors.

“Even after three short months of operating, the children are already becoming attached to their senior adult ‘neighbors,’” Amos said. “When we venture outside for walks or the children pass through our space, the kids are quick to yell, ‘Hello, Neighbors!’

“They have had many opportunities to laugh with our participants, learn about them, play games, read books … several precious friendships are developing between them. The seniors also greatly benefit from having the opportunity to teach these kids and soak up their sweet energy. There are always plenty of smiles when the kids come to visit us.”

Proving a Sophocles quote about aging, Walter becomes a child again, hanging around his “neighbors.”

“That’s the fun part (of Generations),” Walter said, of time spent with the tykes. “I can go over there and start playing and spend two hours—and it does not seem like two hours! I could go over there and blend right in and you wouldn’t know who the kid was!”

The center, which provides care for a maximum 50 senior adults, 60-or-older, will celebrate its official ribbon-cutting, Thursday from 4-to-5, followed by an open house. Guests will be able to join Amos, board of directors, staff and volunteers in touring the beautifully renovated facility, as well as learning about the engaging activities, available programs and benefits the center offers area senior adults.

Heads up, if you plan on attending the open house …

You just might not want to leave.

Dibs on one of those rockers.