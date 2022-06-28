MEISTER: Culpeper ghosts revealed during tour

“I ain’t afraid of no ghosts!”

For the record, I wasn’t slimed, I didn’t collect any samples of psychomagnotheric ectoplasm, and I didn’t have a need to capture specters in my trusty proton pack (never leave home without one!).

I do wish, however, that my mail-ordered hand-held, guaranteed-or-your-money-back, authentic spectral analysis device would have arrived in time to use a week ago during a Culpeper downtown tour of ghosts and other things that go bump in the night.

I needed someone who already had a spectral analysis doohickey. And always carries one in their front pocket.

Who was I gonna call?

The team of Culpeper Paranormal Investigations—that’s who!

In a masterfully orchestrated tour—a creative combination of paranormal investigators and town historians—a group of 30 curious participants were simultaneously enlightened and frightened during a two-hour ghost haunt jaunt.

Leading the ghost squad was the four-member, nationally recognized team called Culpeper Paranormal Investigators: Kim Lillard, Paul Warmack, his wife, Amy, and Jayne Ramerez, Amy’s mom.

The historians were well-represented by two respected scholars of local lore: Diane Logan and Karen Quaintance.

Pausing for a group photo in front of the train depot, the ghost walk began with a short trek up Davis Street to an area called the Wharf. There, Logan talked of Voo-Doo Alley—“That’s also where they did a lot of hangings!” Quaintance interjected.

And, like a good speaker, pausing for effect, Logan spoke of the Dead House, where high-end Civil War customers were embalmed.

Local historians believe the Dead House—long since torn down for a parking lot (see if this isn’t a theme as you read on)—was conveniently located near the depot, so soldiers, likely officers due to the price of preservation, could be railed home for proper burials.

Feet don’t fail me now! Makes no difference to me if the Dead House is dead and buried, we are still walking on hallowed ground—and hairs were starting to stand on end.

Perhaps picking up on my trepidation, Logan—whose ancestral tree includes Civil War General James Longstreet—used more non-ghostly history to deftly counterbalance the tour and went on to tell us this was where George Armstrong Custer, then a young lieutenant, was shot while heading to the depot. The wound wasn’t fatal (can’t say the same for his horse). Custer’s demise happens 13 years later in Montana (take the Little Bighorn battlefield ghost tour for more info!).

Things got even spicier at a stop outside the Indian restaurant, Natraj, where Warmack said his team’s investigation, two years ago, recorded paranormal activity on their Electronic Voice Phenomenon device—spiritual sounds and voices, initially undetected by the human ear, are revealed after playback on an EVP.

Safe to say voices recorded at the building where Natraj is now, as well as the building across the street, did not belong to Casper … not friendly at all.

“It was extremely clear—they were angry we were in there!” Warmack said, further revealing that one voice resorted to name-calling.

“It made fun of me!” Ramerez said, and called her “Stupid!”

Ramerez added, “The more we listened to the EVPs, the more we realized they did not want us here!”

Ok, time to move it along. These spirits aren’t really interested in grabbing a cup of Joe at Raven’s Nest and shooting the spectral breeze.

It was getting dark.

Across the street from Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, through a narrow walkway, it was time to see what lurks inside Piedmont Steakhouse, behind Davis Street.

Quaintance said the building, at one time, was a warehouse for the hardware store on the flip side, and housed Culpeper’s first elevator.

The CPI team was on site June 2021, investigating claims of things moving and people seeing apparitions while trying to enjoy their steak and baked potato lathered in butter.

“We didn’t see any of that,” confirmed Warmack, who said that 98% of their job is to debunk these kinds of paranormal claims. “All we got was a weird mist, going back to the bathrooms that we couldn’t explain.”

They did capture an EPV recording during their four-hour investigation.

“We got upstairs,” continued Warmack, “and asked, ‘Are you a man or a woman?’ The voice said, ‘Woman.’”

Check, please!

From the steakhouse, our historians took us to the What-Were-They-Thinking? part of the tour where we were shown a parking lot.

No ordinary parking lot, mind you—it’s where George Washington slept! Teenaged Washington was in town—well, sorry … it wasn’t a town yet. That’s why George was here. To get the lay of the land, using his surveyor skills. And, after a long day of mapping the grounds, he slept in a house that was bulldozed in the 1980s to make room for a parking lot, obviously more important than a home where our first President rested his head.

What were they thinking?

A few hundred feet later, more scary stories were revealed, this time involving the boyhood home of Civil War General A.P. Hill., on the corner of Davis and Main.

Quaintance said the building was home to the Culpeper HQ Democratic Party. Right on cue, Warmack asked, while investigating claims of missing items in a former salon, “Are you Republican or Democrat?”

“Democrat!” the EVP voice answered, emphatically.

My blood turned blue, chilled to the marrow.

Finally, it was off to Knakal’s. (How did the guides know I was craving a donut? Were they clairvoyant as well as ghost sleuths?)

I lost my donut craving rather quickly in hearing what the CPI team had to say about the fate of a Knakal’s baker.

“We spent a lot of time here … they have a basement. And the upstairs was very noisy with ovens going—so we set two cameras up.”

And someone spoke.

“I asked,” Warmack said, “‘What is your name?’

“We got a name! he said: ‘Palakin’,” a Cherokee Native American baker who died while on the job.

Going to glaze right over that … and move right on to the worst, purposely saved for last, part of the tour.

Grass Rootes restaurant.

The corner eatery serves up as many claims of hauntings as it does highly-rated meals—easily rivaling nearby Graffiti House for recorded paranormal activity.

Yeah, I could tell you that the bottom floor housed a prison that held both Confederate and Union soldiers. Or that some pretty gruesome things occurred behind the wrought iron bars that still guard the building’s windows. Or, that a piano plays when no one is even closely nearby. Or that, behind a pair of old, rickety, wooden doors sights and sounds like you never—ever—want to hear … are heard on a regular basis!

But I will say our trusty guides could have spent the entire two hours at this spot. Historically creepy!

I moved very quickly away … for I found myself a scant two inches away from those prison doors.

I won’t say I heard something, or that something tapped me on the shoulder—because my imagination doesn’t need any more encouragement to put it into overdrive!

But this I did not imagine …

The faint sound of —

Piano keys.

In case you were wondering … the restaurant was closed.