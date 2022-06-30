MEISTER: Culpeper hosts first pickleball tournament

If the Pied Pipers of pickleball Picklers picked up a peck of pickleballs, where would the peck of pickleballs the Pied Pipers of pickleball Picklers be picked?

...Culpeper!

Chris and Amy Hinson, a local husband-wife pair of picklers—an affectionate term for passionate pickleball proliferators—staged Culpeper’s inaugural pickleball Tournament Saturday, attracting three-dozen competitors to play America’s fastest growing sport on a glorious morning never better for dinking.

Pied Pipers, for certain.

Where the Hinsons go, pickleball is bound to follow, making the duo a logical choice to organize Culpeper’s first tournament, held on the stunning outdoor courts off Lake Pelham Drive.

Outcome: it was a slam-dink!

Working side-by-side with the Hinsons, on the non-sanctioned tournament, were Antony Rozwadowski (the artist that designed the tournament logo and helps run the Facebook page with the Hinsons), John Bridges, Erik Morrison (tournament co-director) and the rest of the Culpeper pickleball members, according to Amy Hinson.

“This is Culpeper pickleball’s first random partner, mixed doubles, double-elimination bracket style tournament,” said Amy Hinson. “Hopefully the first of many!”

Winning mixed doubles teams were:

Flight A —

Gold medalists Carmen Kindlimann and Antony Rozwadowski.

Silver medalists Lauren Surratt and Larry Horner.

Flight B —

Gold medalists Rae Lamb and Ed Burg.

Silver medalists Sue Myers and Gino LaRosa.

First invented in Bainbridge, Washington, in 1965, to entertain bored children, pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, racquetball, squash and other racquet sports. Games are played on a surface comparable in size to a badminton court, either in a singles or doubles format. A perforated polymer ball—lime green is the favorite—is volleyed over a net. Game is to 11, win by two.

And, no the sport was not named for a family dog who kept interrupting those earlier games by running off with the ball.

Game founders have asserted the name came about after it reminded them of a Pickle Boat, in rowing. A pickle boat crew is thrown together, using leftover rowers from other boats.

“The purpose of this tournament,” Amy Hinson said, “is to give players a chance to get a feel for tournament play, with a strong emphasis on having fun. Players drew their teammates two weeks ago and have since had the opportunity to play together in preparation for the tournament.”

Amy said there are many reasons one plays pickleball: exercise, recreation, a sense of community—an activity the entire family can enjoy.

Tournament play, she said, offers a different approach to the sport, unlike group play, where teams are rotated in such a way as to help one another learn and experience the game.

“Competition gives you a chance to work cooperatively with one partner and test your skills and focus,” Amy Hinson said. “Drawing partners randomly keeps it light and adds to the fun.”

Saturday’s action, primarily for newer, unranked players, also gave participants a taste of tournament-style play to help them decide if sanctioned competitions could be in their future.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years, and this is the most these courts have ever been used,” said John Bridges, guidance counselor at Culpeper Middle School, and one of the tournament’s organizers. “I’d say it’s a very successful day!”

The Lake View homeowner’s association—in particular Josh and Beverly Whitley—was extremely supportive of the tournament organizers, allowing the seldom-used tennis courts to be temporarily reconfigured for regulation pickleball play.

Culpeper pickleball, according to Amy, has 90 members, aged 13-to-80-something.

“We have couples, entire families, singles, young, old, you name it!” Amy said.

“One of the great things about pickleball is that you meet all sorts of people that you may never come across otherwise in your daily life!” she added. “We have artists, engineers of all sorts, teachers, rocket scientists, super-moms, government agents, computer geniuses, you name it!”

All of them following …

The Pied Pipers of pickleball Picklers.

For the win, say that 11 times.