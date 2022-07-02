MEISTER: Culpeper's July 4 car show to benefit CARS

We celebrate our country’s 246th birthday Monday knowing that the road to freedom is paved with redemption.

People of this cherished land have reflected the overwhelming power of second chances, renewed beginnings, unwavering hope—an opportunity to press reset.

That bold message will be clear to anyone strolling down Davis Street on the Fourth, admiring dozens of classic, rebuilt/refurbished cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the Freedom Car and Bike Show.

It’s serendipitous that a show featuring refurbished cars would be fronted by an organization that wants to rebuild lives: Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services.

Cars for CARS.

It’s the second year the faith-based social services group has organized the 4th of July car show—its major fundraising event, topping more than $15,000 from last year’s show, held at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Shelley Burnham, CARS board member since its 2018 inception, offered an insight into her organization’s mission, days before the car show.

Star-Exponent: Who does CARS serve?

Burnham: We currently offer free “Restoration” Services by hosting RESTORE meetings. RESTORE meetings use a 12-step, faith-based approach and are “open” meetings. They were started to provide meaningful support to those affected by addiction and the family members that walk alongside them.

Star-Exponent: What services are offered?

Burnham: We offer love and support; we offer classes, and resources. We offer a safe environment. We offer encouragement in an environment that is not here to judge and condemn. We walk alongside those who find themselves in very difficult circumstances. We work with community partners and collaborative organizations to be part of the solution. All are welcome to come! Our groups are filled with those struggling with addictions and their support system.

Star-Exponent: Why is CARS sponsoring the Freedom Car and Bike Show?

Burnham: CARS is presenting the 4th of July FREEDOM Car and Bike Show for several reasons. Who doesn’t like cars? Cars, trucks, and motorcycles have traditionally been enjoyed in Downtown Culpeper for years. CRI (Culpeper Renaissance Inc.) previously hosted the event. After CARS hosted a successful car show in 2021, CRI has passed the baton to CARS.

CARS is sponsoring the car show to celebrate our freedom, bring the community together, bring awareness to the free services offered by CARS through our RESTORE meetings, and to host a charity fundraiser for our future long-term homes.

Star-Exponent: How much do you expect to raise?

Burnham: The majority of our fundraising will be done by the fine businesses of Culpeper and the surrounding counties. Entry fees, concessions, T-shirts and 50/50 will help to raise money as well.

Star-Exponent: How many cars will be in the show?

Burnham: We expect a combined total of 200 cars, bikes, and trucks.

Star-Exponent: Why do people look forward to the 4th of July car show?

Burnham: The 2021 Car show hosted by CARS attracted vehicles from far and wide, including cars from West Virginia. Our spectators told us they liked the variety.

The 2022 participants and spectators are looking forward to the 4th of July Car Show because they are looking forward to getting “back to normal.” Participating in a family-friendly tradition is heart-warming. They are looking forward to seeing the variety of cars that come this year! We already heard from folks in Texas and North Carolina who are planning their family vacations in Culpeper, and they plan to enter in the show!

Star-Exponent: What special cars can we look forward to seeing?

Burnham: We are going to have some surprises at the show! There will be vehicles in the 2022 FREEDOM Car and Bike Show that have never been to a car show on E. Davis Street. We have received some registrations for some very unique custom vehicles, some one-of-a-kind antiques, some amazing show cars, as well as some custom bikes and BIG trucks! The Community is buzzing with excitement.

Star-Exponent: Final thoughts?

Burnham: Come and meet Tisha Downing, 2022-2023 Mrs. American Beauties National! Tisha is joining our cause to bring RESTORATION to lives destroyed by addiction and will be awarding the trophies on July 4 at 2:30 pm.

