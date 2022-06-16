MEISTER: How Culpeper's first derby became a local tradition

Everything was rolling…

Culpeper’s Soap Box Derby debut in 1949 was like the Super Bowl. Businesses closed. A hot-shot sports announcer called the races. Youthful drivers answered their need for speed on Blue Ridge Avenue. A kid named Yowell was crowned champ.

Then, the wheels fell off.

No more hand-built carts, propelled downhill by gravity, driven by kids who never doubted their car would blaze a trail, earning them a ticket to nationals in Ohio. The Derby, in Culpeper, was no more.

For a half-century.

Official reasons for the local once-and-done are unclear, but what is perfectly clear is a brother and sister, passionate about all the Soap Box Derby stands for, raised a dead-buried-forgotten program, pumped in new life, blood, sweat, and tears—and it has flourished under their leadership … inspiring and bonding hundreds of families sharing a common goal.

Ultimately producing FIVE World Champions, in a span of nine years, from 2008 to 2016.

In 2003, Frankie Gilmore and her brother Tony Troilo agreed that something had to be done to bring Soap Box Derby back to Culpeper—to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Rosson & Troilo Motor Co. They founded the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby (PASBD), she vice-president, he president … their way of giving back to the community that supported their business. Initially, plans were to sponsor the Derby for just one year.

History did not repeat itself. A community tradition was established.

A couple of days before the 2022 running of the Derby, Frankie Gilmore shared with the Star-Exponent her take on why the local derby means so much to so many.

Star-Exponent: The local derby started in town?

Gilmore: Yes, our original track was on Blue Ridge Avenue, adjacent to Yowell Meadow Park.

Star-Exponent: When did you move to your current location?

Gilmore: In 2008. When we PACKED 156 drivers and pit crew in the small area (our line-up area) behind our starting ramp (near where Culpeper Street intersects Blue Ridge), we then realized that we had outgrown the street. Plus, for us to turn the street into a Racetrack, we had to close it down at midnight the night before and work thru the night until our drivers arrived the following morning to race. Granted, many of us were exhausted by the start of the race … that’s when adrenalin kicked in!

Star-Exponent: Why are you so passionate about this program?

Gilmore: We witnessed the positive impact the ‘process of the soap box derby’ had on our young participants, their families, and the community. We realized just how important it is to strengthen the ‘family unit’ while providing our youth with the opportunity to build life skills and improve their own vision of self-worth!

Star-Exponent: What does this event mean to area kids, parents, and our community?

Gilmore: The PASBD gives us another opportunity to provide children with Project Based Learning, to hone in on concepts of physics, geometry, gravity, aerodynamics, math, friction (to name a few), with a hands-on approach. With the PASBD, the drivers (and their families) have to APPLY the concepts learned—not just memorize them!

Star-Exponent: Explain how a Soap Box Derby race is conducted.

Gilmore: Each heat, between two racers, consists of two phases (runs down the track). On the first run, Johnny is in lane #1, Sue is in lane #2. The timer starts when the first car crosses the finish line and stops when the second car crosses. The differential is announced. Johnny crossed the finish line .03 seconds before Sue.

They both go back to the top of the track, switch wheels and now Johnny is in lane #2 and Sue is in lane #1. At the bottom, Sue crosses ahead of Johnny by .05 seconds for the second phase.

Sue advances with an overall differential of .02 seconds! Notice the ‘POINT’ in front of all the numbers. Many races are won by hundredths or thousandths of a second!

This year’s race is double-elimination in all three divisions (each driver must lose the entire heat—both phases) at least twice to be eliminated.

Star-Exponent: How much time is involved in a soap box derby project?

Gilmore: It really depends on the driver and their family. Building the car is easy—it’s the ‘FINE TUNING’ and making sure the car is ‘ALIGNED.’ That’s where STEM really plays a big role. Are the rear wheels directly behind both front wheels? Is the weight of the car evenly distributed over all four wheels? Where is the additional weight positioned in the car?

NOTE: Each division has a maximum weight limit, so each driver, based on their own weight, can add additional weights to reach the maximum weight for that division.

Stock Division is 200 lbs. with car and driver

Super Stock Division is 240 lbs. with car and driver

Masters Division is 255 lbs. with car and Driver

Star-Exponent: How much, financially, does a family invest in a racer and their dreams?

Gilmore: Many of our families benefit from the generous support of our annual Sponsors and Car Owners. No eligible child (age and weight) is turned away! If a family cannot pay for car parts – they are donated to them. If they need extra weights – they can borrow them. If they can’t pay registration fees ($40 per child) – it is waived.

Star-Exponent: What is new this year?

Gilmore: This year, we went back to the TRUE Mission of the PASBD. None of our mentors/committee lifted a tool to help the parents/guardians and drivers build their cars. Since many of our derby cars are already built, this year we requested that ALL participants replace the steering and braking cables on all cars! Doing that essentially asks each driver to rebuild their car and realign it!

All drivers participating this year, did exactly that! They reconstructed their cars and have spent the last couple months fine tuning and practicing. We provided them with a practice day to go down the hill as many times as they wanted on May 21st, Family Fun Day! Many of our drivers used it to fine tune their cars, changing weights around, adjusting the tension on the steering, etc.

Star-Exponent: What can you tell me about the STEM course connected to the soap box program?

Gilmore: The International SBD in Akron, OH, actually has a school-certified STEM based curriculum that we work from to apply hands-on STEM concepts while building and aligning the SBD cars. In the spring (has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic), we host the Gravity Team Competition Race, which incorporates school (public and private) and youth group teams made up of five members. These teams, working together, reconstruct & design their car that will race.

Star-Exponent: I read celebrities, in the past, have visited the local soap box races. Can you name some? Any expected this year?

Gilmore: Yes, Corbin Bernsen is a dear friend to our local soap box derby. He was very instrumental in helping up ‘over the hump’ to finish our track in 2011. Corbin, produced, directed, and starred in a movie called ‘25 HILL’ and Culpeper was his desired location for the premier in November of 2011!

Way back – sometime around 2004/2005 I believe Austin Powers dropped by (via helicopter!).

Star-Exponent: Was it difficult starting back up from the Covid-plagued years?

Gilmore: Yes and no. Our volunteers and participants were ready to jump back in. We followed all protocols in 2021 after cancelling in 2020, and held a small, but very successful race with 28 participants. This year, even though a few families dropped out when they realized that THEY would have to rebuild the car, we have 52 racers.

Star-Exponent: What places advance to Ohio?

Gilmore: 1st Place only in all three divisions.

Star-Exponent: When/where are Nationals?

Gilmore: Our champions will participate in the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race on Saturday, July 23rd

Star-Exponent: You mentioned that sportsmanship is a big part of our local soap box program. Explain.

Gilmore: ABSOLUTELY! We want ALL of our drivers and family members to remember to win gracefully and to lose gracefully. It’s not about being on top, it’s about the journey and how many people helped you along the way!

Star-Exponent: What are you looking forward to most this Saturday?

Gilmore: A safe and successful race with LOTS of happy smiles!

Star-Exponent: Sum up race day.

Gilmore: A lot of excitement and nerves rolled into one day of racing!

Star-Exponent: Your final thoughts?

Gilmore: THANK YOU! Thank You to our community! The participants, their families and all of our sponsors, trophy owners, and car owners for making the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby a mainstay for our community.

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.