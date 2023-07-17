District 28 State Senate candidate Elizabeth Melson, of Rappahannock County, has committed her support for congressional term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge of U.S. Term Limits, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit and movement to limit terms for elected officials.

The group is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress, according to a release from Melson’s campaign.

USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Melson’s pledge, “Elizabeth’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures, reading: “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the sole purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 1995 opined that only a Constitutional Amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and House Representatives. Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of USTL, said the best chance of imposing term limits on Congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures, according to the release.

“The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either 2/3 of Congress or 2/3 of the states. While we’d like for Congress to take the high road and propose term limits on itself, our goal is to trigger the latter, a national convention specifically for a term limits amendment,” he said. “That is why it is important to get buy-in from state legislators.”

Once proposed, the amendment must be ratified by 38 states.

“More than 80% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership,” said Tomboulides. “The way to achieve that goal is through a congressional term limits amendment. Elizabeth knows this and is willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

A reported 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress, according to the latest polling.

Melson is running as an independent in the District 28 race in November against incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotyslvania, and Democratic nominee Jason Ford, a workforce center manager in Culpeper.