Mid-Day Lions Club honored with community award for best non-profit

The Mid-Day Lions Club received the award for best nonprofit of the year by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

The award was accepted by the organization at the chamber’s 108th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Nov. 3.

Mid-Day Lions’ President Dr. Lee Simpson spoke to Culpeper Star-Exponent about receiving the award. Simpson has been part of the organization since he first joined in 2006.

“Winning this award feels good. I had a conversation with somebody about what it’s like being in a service organization. You don’t go into service to receive recognition, so the recognition is overwhelming”, said Simpson. “The folks in the club are there to help folks in the community. It’s overwhelming and we appreciate the recognition and accolades. It’s nice to be appreciated when you’re doing good things.”

When asked what he believed earned the organization the award, Simpson said that he believed it was the club’s consistency with its charity work that brought that consideration to them.

“I think sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease, maybe people were telling the chamber about the good things we’re doing. Maybe there’s a metric involved, but I think it’s our consistency,” said Simpson.” When you do anything really well, even when things are going well, you try to be consistent.”

The Mid-Day Lions Club has been especially consistent in their charity work in 2022 and its most well known work in the Culpeper area is a charity that actually predates the organization itself.

Since 1925, the Lions Club International has run a charity dedicated to helping those with sight problems get the help they need. This long running charity, which was inspired due to a challenge made by author and disabilities rights activist Helen Keller, has earned the Lions the moniker of “Knights of the Blind”.

In 2022 alone, the Mid-Day Lions had helped just under 400 people to get eye exams, glasses and hearing aids.

The Mid-Day Lions along with the Culpeper 92 Lions Club has worked alongside Sam’s Club, social services and local nurses and schools to make sure that adults and children get the help they need. The club also accepts used eyeglasses which can be recycled and used again by someone in need.

Screening potential clients is a newer aspect of the charity for the Mid-Day Lions, which it uses to encourage people to get eye exams. The organization doesn’t perform diagnosis but has equipment which can perform simple tests to judge whether or not someone needs to get an exam.

The charity doesn’t stop with the eyes however, it has also given out donations to other organizations in the area. This year, the Lions have donated $60,000 to various causes, going above and beyond when compared to prior years according to Simpson.

One such donation was a $1,600 grant to a local school nurse to receive training, educational curriculum and testing equipment for diabetes education. The effort seeks to work with teachers to help identify kids who may be at risk for diabetes. Simpson stated that childhood diabetes has become a growing concern for school age children.

Other charitable works of note include partnering with the Culpeper Technical Education Center to design and build a gazebo for the Culpeper Senior Center for which the club donated the building materials. The Mid-Day Lions also worked with Winchester-based company Trex to create park benches. The organization donated 500 pounds of plastic, which was enough to create three benches.

According to Simpson two of those benches will be placed at Rockwater Park in Culpeper.