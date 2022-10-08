Mo Willems' book inspires StageWorks play

Could Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist really have been asking for more Mo Willems entertainment?

Short—but emphatic—answer:

Yes!

Especially if that entertainment came in the form of the recent musical produced by Windmore Foundation for the Arts’ StageWorks production, “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play.”

Directed by Culpeper resident Jessy Mahr, the musical—featuring several characters created by the best-selling children’s book author and illustrator—starred a cast of young local actors, elementary- to high school-aged.

The Sept. 17-18 play was staged at Reva Volunteer Fire Department on U.S. 29 in Culpeper County the other weekend.

Between the three shows, Windmore counted about 115 attendees.

All who came seem to enjoy the show, especially the little ones whose favorite book characters came to life on stage, StageWorks Artistic Director Jessica Mahr said.