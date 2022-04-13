Molly Baird is Culpeper schools' 2022 Teacher of the Year

"Molly represents the absolute best of what a teacher should be!"

So states Molly Baird's nomination for one of Culpeper County Public Schools' top honors.

Clearly, Baird's peers agreed with that assessment, for the fourth-grade teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary has been named the school division's 2022 Teacher of the Year.

During Monday night's School Board meeting, Superintendent Tony Brads announced her selection by a panel of judges.

"At A.G. Richardson, the motto is 'One Family, One School, Showing Bulldog Pride,'" her nomination stated. "Molly Baird has gone above and beyond in embracing that ethic!"

The school's leadership team said Baird has been "an incredible asset to the Bulldog family" for 13 years. She built expertise through teaching the third, first and fifth grades before finding her niche in fourth grade.

"She endeavors to create a love of learning, a sense of community, and pride in being a Bulldog on a daily basis for her students," her nomination stated.

One colleague said of her, "Teaching is her true passion, and it shows day after day!"

A passionate educator who is A.G. Richardson's lead mentor for other educators, Baird strives to find meaningful ways to support her students, her colleagues and her school, the leadership team wrote, adding, "Molly is ... a source of inspiration for others."

Baird and her husband have two young children. When not involved in community activities, the teacher enjoys reading historical fiction and finding new DIY projects for her family to tackle, her colleagues said.

"Molly speaks to the best of our Bulldog family—a teacher that values her students, engages their minds and curiosity and feeds their hearts," ner nomination states. "Mrs. Baird will be remembered for being the teacher that made the difference!"

