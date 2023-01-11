Mom: 'a lot of intermittent grief' from OD death, Summer Barrow Act offers hope to others

Summer Barrow suffered from anxiety, and after breaking her neck in a car accident in 2016 she was prescribed opioids for the pain.

“Once she ran out of those, she turned to heroin,” said her mother, Carey Colvin, a former Culpeper resident whose family has long ties to the community.

“She did beat that addiction for a while, but about a month before she died she returned to frequent use of drugs.”

Her death in January 2020 was accidental, her mother said. Barrow was 32. She is buried in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery beside Colvin’s parents and grandparents, and, according to Colvin, that brings them comfort.

Barrow’s family didn’t learn of her death for a few days.

“When we realized that none of us had heard from her at all for several days, I, her stepfather, and her sister went to check on her,” stated Colvin in an email.

Worst nightmare does not begin to describe their discovery.

“We, of course, found her body,” said Colvin. “She was alone in her room that she rented in a house in Richmond and she had done cocaine. She clearly had died instantly, which was apparent by the position of her body and the cocaine that was left on the table. The toxicology report showed that she died from a combination of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.”

Barrow’s story resonates worldwide. Most families can relate to the pain of addiction and how in many cases it started with prescribed opioids.

But from her untimely death springs hope for others.

Signed into law in late December, as part of the end-of-year federal budget, the “Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act” increases federal investment in programs to combat substance use disorder and addiction. It’s also shining a light on the personal stories of those who succumbed.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, introduced the legislation that authorizes annual funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to boost the fight against the epidemic of substance use disorder in American communities. The money will be used to invest in overdose prevention, first responder training, co-prescribing programs, pregnant and postpartum women substance use disorder treatment and alternatives to opioids in the ER, according to a release from Spanberger’s office.

Virginia has seen record rates of overdose and overdose-related deaths, the congresswoman said. “I’ve had heartbreaking conversations with the families of parents who have lost children to addiction and eventual overdose. Many of these parents, including Summer’s mom, have turned to advocacy, in an effort to prevent other families from experiencing these horrible tragedies.”

“I’ve been honored to lead this legislation in Summer’s name.”

Colvin, at the passing of the bill, thanked the local legislator for her hard work, saying their family finds solace in the fact that the programs in the Summer Barrow Act will offer support, and perhaps even a better future, for those who are struggling with substance use disorder.

“This epidemic concerns every American and has taken far too many lives, including the life of my daughter,” she said. “No one actively decides to be an addict or chooses to develop mental health issues and this Act offers several avenues of treatment. There are no appropriate words to express how much we miss Summer. Like so many who have lost their struggle with substance use disorder, she would never have intentionally caused the grief that continues to envelop us. She would be comforted in knowing that she is part of a legacy that offers hope to others.”

National Rural Health Association CEO Alan Morgan said their group applauds Spanberger for continued support on behalf of rural communities in the ongoing substance use disorder crisis.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe echoed that, thanking Spanberger on behalf of the agency and board that serves the Culpeper area.

“The Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Act passage will ensure our organization can continue to provide critical services for those needing support in their recovery and also assist us in developing strategies and activities for Prevention,” he stated.

“As we know, the lifetime odds of dying from a fatal overdose are now greater than dying in an automobile accident. This act and the services it supports will save lives in our community.”

Summer Barrow was the great-granddaughter of the late H. H. (Jack) Colvin, former Culpeper fire chief and Yowell’s Hardware worker, and Carolyn (Carter) Colvin, a beloved school teacher in the Culpeper County school system, said Carey Colvin, explaining her late daughter’s ties to the area.

Summer is also the great-granddaughter of the late Mrs. W. E. James, who had a doll shop in her home on West Asher Street for years and made many little girls happy with her doll sales.

“Our family history is rich in Culpeper; I lived there briefly between Edwards Air Force Base in California, where I was born, and Itazuki, Japan. Most of my father’s side of the family lived there and we spent a lot of time traveling from wherever we lived to Culpeper for visits. For me, it was a permanent home base. That brought comfort to someone who moved every three or four years!” said Colvin.

According to her mom, Summer was a very empathetic person.

“She and I had a discussion about her addiction a year or two before she died where I asked her if I could talk to others about how it affected me. She told me it was much my story as it was hers, and so I felt that I wasn’t violating her privacy after she died by agreeing to naming the legislation after her,” Colvin said. “We know that she would be honored by the legislation being in her name due to the help it offers others.”

Piecing things together afterwards, Barrow’s family believe she died in the afternoon on Jan. 7, 2020. They found her around 8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” Colvin said. “As a family, it’s learning to navigate a landscape that we really don’t want to be on since she doesn’t exist in it. There are a lot of holes in our daily life, a lot of intermittent grief.”

The last time Colvin saw her daughter alive was Dec. 26, 2019.

“We’re all grateful that we were together as a family on what was her last Christmas, but this time of year is hard for us. All we can do is keep walking forward, even when each of those steps is like walking in lead-lined boots through a slog of deep mud,” Colvin said.

“It’s harmful to your mental health to dwell on it and to think of what-ifs, and a good therapist gives you the tools to deal with it all. I do know with absolute certainty that I did everything I could to help her, and that ultimately it was up to her to take the steps that would ensure a future for her. Unfortunately, the sheer toxicity of fentanyl — especially when used alone — took away her option of making a choice.”