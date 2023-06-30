The Montpelier Foundation, operator of the home of the fourth president of the United States and Founding Father James Madison (1751-1836), announced on Wednesday a new CEO after more than a yearlong search that followed a tumultuous period on the board of directors revolving around the history of race in America.

A native Virginian and a public historian for more than 20 years, Eola Lewis Dance was selected as the foundation’s new president, effective Aug. 14.

Dance, 43, most recently worked as executive director of The Black Lunch Table, a Chicago-based oral history archiving project, focused on the lives and works of Black artists.

She is currently a doctoral candidate in the history program at Howard University in Washington, studying African Diaspora and Public History. Dance said in a phone call Thursday she is in the thick of writing for her degree before her transition to Montpelier and hopes to defend her dissertation next year.

Dance answered why she wanted to take the position, calling it a very robust and extensive process she became involved with earlier this year.

“My work has been related to descendant engagement since 2001. At that time, we didn’t use that particular language in historic house museums and cultural landscapes. We considered ourselves doing outreach.”

Dance started her career as a park ranger at the Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) National Historic Site in Washington, the last home of famed African American abolitionist and author of “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave.”

More than 20 years later, accepting the position at Montpelier just fit so well with the full evolution of her work in history, art and culture, Dance said.

“It was the right time, even though I didn’t know it was the right time,” she said.

In March, the Montpelier Foundation announced a $5.8 million grant from the Mellon Foundation that will go toward construction of a memorial to the 300 enslaved people owned by the Madison family.

The project will be a big part of the work moving forward, said Dance, an ethnohistorian, artist and activist, according to her website, eolalewisdance.com.

While working at Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton from 2020-22, Dance said she had opportunity to support memorials like the one being planned at Montpelier, in engagement and planning.

“The community, the resources and the future generation will be taken into consideration in how we thoughtfully move forward with the project in collaboration with (Montpelier owner) the National Trust and the community of people who care about Montpelier and that history.”

Dance grew up at Fort Monroe in a military family. Her father retired from the U.S. Army and worked as a civil servant for more than 20 years at the military installation.

“Virginia is home for me. My family moved here because of the military from Louisiana,” Dance said.

It was when she was undergraduate at Southern University in Louisiana that Dance first encountered the history of James Madison. A mentor encouraged her to write a paper on Madison and the Federalist Papers and the concept of factions. It was her first serious paper on history, Dance said.

“So this is very much a full circle moment for me,” she said, noting she had the opportunity to visit Montpelier twice this year.

The CEO elect will replace interim CEO Elizabeth Chew, the foundation’s former executive vice president and chief curator. The two previously worked together on a collaborative National Trust initiative, Reimagining International Sites of Enslavement.

Dance mentioned other long lasting connections she made during her history career with Montpelier archaeologists.

Chew assumed the interim position as CEO in May 2022 when the board accepted the resignation of former President and CEO Roy F. Young II. A month earlier, he had fired Chew and other key staff members in retaliation for criticizing the foundation’s barring Madison slave descendants from having an equal say in running the site.

A month later, the Montpelier Foundation board of directors announced actions to restore the good name of the presidential plantation and museum and to strengthen its finances. The board further achieved parity by appointing 11 new directors identified by the Montpelier Descendant Community to join its three previous descendant’s committee appointees.

It wasn’t politics that informed early decisions at Montpelier to tell the full American story, Dance said.

“It was very intentional work. The leadership, the board and the staff, were committed to inclusive history and engagement and sharing decision making and so even though challenges were presented that didn’t sway that value and belief that have made the right decision,” she said. “That is our North Star in how we continue to move forward together.”

Engagement with descendants of enslaved people, like is being done at Montpelier is so important, Dance emphasized, and has guided much of her work. Her family traces it ancestry to Orange County, she said.

“Engaging Descendant Communities in the Interpretation of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites” is a rubric Dance said informed projects she worked on at Manassas Battlefield and at Jamestown and Yorktown. Dance said she has looked to the example of the Montpelier Descendants Committee and the foundation for several years now.

“It isn’t hard history when you take the time to have the conversations. It can help people through a range of emotions to learn how people were enslaved and how they preserved and lived,” she said.

The Montpelier Foundation release stated Dance’s career demonstrates a commitment to the preservation of historic buildings, cultural landscapes and key stories in telling the history of the making of America. She is a recognized leader in descendant community engagement, who has led global, national and Virginia initiatives, exploring topics of freedom, race, gender and class through research, preservation and storytelling.

Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors chair Hasan Kwame Jeffries said they are thrilled behind belief to welcome Dance.

“Montpelier is a national treasure, and Eola has the experience, expertise, enthusiasm and vision to lead Montpelier to new and exciting heights,” Jeffries said.

Dance, in a statement, said she is honored to lead the Montpelier team and board as the site continues to make advancement in telling the full history of the Madison’s, the African American experience and the making of America.

“As a country, this time of year, we reflect on the American Revolution and the foundation of American ideals,” she said. “Montpelier is an ideal place for all to explore this rich history.”

Dance holds a BA in History from Southern University and an MA in Historic Preservation from Savannah College of Art and Design. She is a mother to three sons, aged 6, 13 and 17.

“This is just so special for them,” Dance said in the phone call. “On the Dance side of the family, there are roots here. We’re learning Orange is much bigger than we imagined.”

The Montpelier Foundation preserves, cares for and interprets James and Dolley Madison’s restored home and its surrounding landscape, the reconstructed South Yard, home to members of the plantation’s Enslaved Community, the Montpelier Family Cemetery and Montpelier Burial Ground, a 4,300-object museum collection, the Gilmore Cabin, the first freedman’s farm in the United States, the 1910 Train Depot, preserved to represent what it would have looked like during the Jim Crow era and 150 historic structures built across multiple periods of American history.

Montpelier is located on 2,700 acres, two-thirds of which are under conservation easement, four miles southwest of the Town of Orange.