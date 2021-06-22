Montpelier shares power with enslaved people's descendants

Paul W. Edmondson, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the preservation group was pleased that the action provides the Montpelier Descendants Committee with equal representation on the foundation’s board.

“The Montpelier board of directors and the MDC have shown critical leadership in creating equitable governance of a site that is not only the ancestral home of James Madison, but also of hundreds of people enslaved by the Madison family,” Edmondson said. “The National Trust strongly supported this proposal, and we worked with both parties over the past year to achieve this new level of partnership. We commend both The Montpelier Foundation and the Montpelier Descendants Committee for working together to achieve this breakthrough.”

The vote on bylaws came during the week of Juneteenth, and followed a May 27 resolution saying the foundation board "affirms its commitment to collaborate with the Montpelier Descendants Committee to achieve structural parity with descendants at all levels of the organization."

Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young praised the “difficult yet important work” by the board and committee.