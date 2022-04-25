Montpelier staff fears more retaliation, vows to fight on for enslaved people's descendants

On the heels of firings and suspensions that have demoralized staff at James Madison’s Montpelier and shocked history professionals across the nation, staff members fear more retribution is to come.

Staff members say top management has targeted, and continues targeting, employees critical of The Montpelier Foundation for not keeping its June 2021 commitment to share power equally with people from the slave-descendant community at the fourth U.S. president’s home in Orange County. That concept is called “structural parity.”

On Saturday, a majority of the historic site’s full-time staff—with “a growing number” of part-time staff—issued a statement calling on their leaders to reinstate their fired colleagues and immediately implement the promised power sharing on the foundation’s board.

They said the foundation’s actions are endangering Montpelier’s archaeological sites, artifacts, data and research. They called that unethical and immoral, and a violation of federal law.

Staff also said the foundation’s latest offer to seat nominees from the Montpelier Descendant Committee in two waves, spaced months apart, is misleading and would create two classes of board members, one with voting power, one without.

Via a spokesman, Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young declined Monday to answer questions about those claims, but promised the Culpeper Star-Exponent an interview on Thursday.

“What they’ve done is 100 percent retaliation for our speaking with descendants or publicly or privately disagreeing with (Montpelier CEO Roy Young) or the foundation board in the back and forth about structural parity,” one staff member said in an interview Sunday. “The interpretive staff is terrified. No one is sure what they can talk about, or with whom. Everyone is pretty scared.”

On April 18, Young fired Elizabeth Chew, executive vice president and chief curator; Matthew Reeves, director of archaeology and landscape restoration; and Communications Director Christy Moriarty. He also suspended Mary Furlong Minkoff, curator of archaeological collections, and archaeology field director Christopher Pasch. The week prior, Young fired Event Manager Alex Walsh.

Now, staff members are gravely worried about the security of Montpelier’s archaeological research, including an excavation halted when Young sacked employees and abruptly ordered others to leave the site.

“A lot of data—20 years’ worth of archaeological work—is at risk of being lost or forgotten,” one staff member said.

Staff members said the excavation of what is theorized to be a slave-quarter site near the Madison mansion is vulnerable, the dig stopped halfway through, with data unrecorded. The site is readily apparent to visitors near the Visitors Center from several angles.

When work was stopped, fresh artifacts were being treated in Montpelier’s archaeology lab, and were left at risk of destruction, staff members said.

The foundation “has defiled archaeological ethics and museum best practices,” the staff said in its new statement. “(Abandoning) finds and data mid-process is “a breach of appropriate and ethical stewardship of Montpelier’s unique cultural and heritage resource.”

The firing of senior staff at a critical moment jeopardizes a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services grant to organize and digitize Montpelier’s archaeological “legacy” data, staff members said. Critical to this grant is the institutional memory held by Matthew Reeves, whose 22-year history at the site was the rationale for Montpelier receiving the money.

Staff members said Young and Foundation Chair Eugene Hickok hold a more conservative, old-school view of what history is most important to research and interpret for the public at Montpelier than did their immediate predecessors.

Before they took office in early 2020, the Madison plantation had won national awards and acclaim for vigorously interpreting African Americans heritage on site, in collaboration with its descendant community, in addition to the Madison’s stories. The National Trust of Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier’s 2,650-acre site, has condemned Young’s actions against his staff.

“Their goal is to elevate some stories over others—principally, the story of the U.S. Constitution,” a staff member said of Young and Hickok. “They see telling stories of the Constitution and slavery as diametrically opposed, that they cannot exist together.

“But how do you talk about the Constitution’s primary author without talking about slavery? As James Madison wrote these ideas at Montpelier, he sat at his desk watching his (enslaved) people, who had to forcibly work for his welfare.”

“Enslaved people are just as much American founders as Madison was. They are the founders we don’t like to talk about,” the history professional said. “Gene and Roy don’t want to give credit for their stolen skills and knowledge and labor.”

Another colleague said staff will keep pressing the foundation to enact structural parity and tell “whole-truth history.”

“They can’t fire everyone. Because leadership doesn’t have a clue as to how many staff members are in support of this effort,” they said. “And leadership has shown they don’t know what it takes to run the place or what the staff does. They’ve never taken the time to learn.”

“We are not going to back down from this fight, no matter the stress and the toll on staff and our personal relationships. We will not abandon the descendant community,” the staff member said. “The Montpelier Descendants Committee cannot quit, and descendants cannot quit being descendants. So we cannot quit.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.