Montpelier Station Post Office quietly reopens after furor over segregation exhibit decision

The Montpelier Station Post Office next to the presidential estate in Orange County reopened quietly on Monday following a four-month closure prompted by a historic exhibit on racial segregation in Virginia and America.

Christy Moriarty, spokesperson with the Montpelier Foundation, confirmed Wednesday morning the U.S. Postal Service resumed operations Monday in the small office serving around 100 people. It is located on Constitution Highway near the entrance to the plantation estate of fourth U.S. President James Madison in a more than century-old building owned by the foundation.

The exhibit, "In the Time of Segregation," that caused the postal service to close the rural location earlier this spring is housed separately in the restored train depot, marked as a museum.

The foundation and board were subsequently in communication with postal officials about reopening the post office, Moriarty confirmed. The organization has stood by its telling of the story of segregation.

"The Montpelier Foundation is delighted that the U.S. Postal Service has responded to the voices of the community and the Foundation in reopening the Montpelier Station Post Office, a resource located in the historic Train Depot that has served local customers since 1912," the foundation said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We invite all members of the public to visit the exhibition housed at the other end of the building. Since 2010, the exhibition has told a full American story, both local and national, of the struggle for Civil Rights during the Jim Crow era," the statement said.

USPS did not immediately respond to a query about the reopening, and the Orange postmaster could not be reached at the office phone number.

Montpelier Station postal customer Betsy Brantley said she was notified of the reopening on the day of the reopening through the Orange Post Office on Main Street in town.

“I was doing yardwork on Monday when a neighbor texted me to say that he was in Orange and was told that our mail was, once again, in Montpelier Station. I drove straight there, and, lo and behold, so it was!” she said in correspondence Wednesday with the Star-Exponent.

Brantley, “The Princess Bride” actress, said they are all excited the post office is open again.

“The reopening of the Montpelier Station Post Office means the world to the local community. We only ever wanted our Post Office to continue functioning as it always had, and we are happy that this is so. Many thanks to all of the people that wrote letters, emails, and made phone calls to bring this about! You were heard!” she said.

The post office along the railway started as a train station built in 1910 by William DuPont. It had separate waiting rooms for white and Black people during the time of government-mandated segregation by race in public spaces. A post office opened in the depot in 1912.

A century later in 2012, the Montpelier Foundation established the exhibit depicting segregated waiting rooms, as it once was, with other historical displays and information.

When someone from the postal office observed the exhibit for the first time earlier this year a decision was made on the spot to shut it down, over the objections of customers. The Montpelier Foundation was not notified.

No explanations were given until a reporter inquired again in August and a USPS spokesman admitted to the Star-Exponent the post office closed due to the segregation exhibit, calling it unacceptable.

USPS Spokesman Philip Bosenberger later elaborated when contacted by Michael Paul Williams, the Pulitzer Prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist about the abrupt closure, and the reason given for it.

“There are two exterior doors to the museum, and signage above one door reads ‘Whites’ while the other bears a sign ‘Colored.’ Information about this museum and its proximity to the Post Office was only recently brought to the attention of senior Postal Service management.

“Because the Post Office is co-located in the same building as the segregation museum, Postal Service management considered that some customers may associate the racially-based, segregated entrances with the current operations of the Post Office, and thereby draw negative associations between those operations and the painful legacy of discrimination and segregation that marked prior historical eras,” Bosenberger said in a statement in August to Williams.

The position of the post office garnered quick backlash from the public as well as media coverage and demands for further explanation, including from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

She sent a letter to U.S. Postal Service Virginia District Manager Mr. Gerald Roane stating proper procedure had not been followed with the abrupt closure and demanding answers.

"Following ongoing discussions with the U.S. Postal Service, I am encouraged by reports that the post office has reopened and hopeful that regular mail service will be restored to the Virginians who rely on the Montpelier Station Post Office," Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday.

"But yet again, the lack of notice from USPS is alarming. Virginians deserve better," she added.