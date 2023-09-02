In American memory, July 1776 gets a lot of ink. The Declaration of Independence and all that.

But in 1787, something happened whose echoes also reverberate in our daily lives. On Sept. 17 in Philadelphia, delegates signed the U.S. Constitution, setting up the federal government and its three branches — legislative, executive and judicial.

What became the Constitution was born months earlier in one man’s mind in Orange County, where James Madison studied the world’s past forms of government and developed ideal principles for a representative democracy. His resulting Virginia Plan, presented in Philadelphia, formed the framework of the government “for and by the people” we know today, a radical idea then and now.

Honoring that achievement, Madison’s Montpelier has launched Constitution Month for the second consecutive year at the fourth U.S. president’s home, continuing the historic site’s decadeslong commitment to sharing the story of the nation’s founding document.

Programs throughout September will include a new podcast series, tours devoted to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, an educational panel discussion and other on-site activities.

Constitution Month kicked off Friday with a Constitution Tour; these tours will also be offered at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, 16, 22 and 29. A Bill of Rights Tour will be offered today and Sept. 16 at 10:15 a.m., and an Enslaved Community Tour, on Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10, will examine the paradox of slavery.

The biggest moment will come Saturday, Sept. 16, when the country celebrates Constitution Day. At Montpelier, visitors can enjoy guided hikes, specialty tours, family-friendly activities, historic demonstrations and interactive discussions with Mr. Madison throughout the day. Community groups will staff information tables and L&J’s BBQ will sell food and beverages.

At 11 a.m., Montpelier will host a free panel conversation, also available virtually, among experts convened to answer questions about the protection of individual freedoms from 1787 to today.

Activities include demonstrations by the Dragoons Cavalry Regiment, 19th-century photography with Greg Farley, historic weaving techniques with the Central Virginia Fiber Arts Guild and interpreter-led hikes through the 2,600-acre site’s Old Growth Forest.

Mr. Madison, receiving guests in his lifelong home’s Constitution Room, will discuss topics ranging from his days at Montpelier to the writing of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., interpreters will offer the Highlights of Montpelier Tour. At 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., the Constitution Tour will explore the origins of the Constitution and its legacies today.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Enslaved Community Tour will consider the lives of the Madisons’ workers. At 3 p.m., the Bill of Rights Tour will examine James Madison’s role as author of those first constitutional amendments.

During the first week of September, Montpelier’s Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution will launch a biweekly podcast series, “Consider the Constitution.”

Featuring interviews with scholars, heritage professionals, policy experts and legal practitioners, each episode shares insight into constitutional issues affecting every American. The program grew out of Montpelier’s recent efforts to bolster civic engagement among Americans.

With the new podcast, the Center for the Constitution is harnessing its industry-standard, on-site studio to share the enduring legacy of Madison’s most powerful idea — government by the people — with a wider audience. Subscribe to the series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Montpelier celebrates the U.S. Constitution year-round, honoring its fundamental ideas of natural rights, individual liberty, democracy and citizenship, which continue to shape American life and inspire people worldwide, the historic site said in a statement Wednesday.

Learn more about Constitution Month at montpelier.org.

Montpelier has served the public since 2000, educating visitors, teachers, law enforcement officers and international groups about American history and Madison’s political genius as Father of the Constitution and architect of the Bill of Rights.

Montpelier is now equally committed to exploring the history of the “invisible founders,” the enslaved individuals who built the nation through their knowledge, expertise and labor.

Open to visitors and student groups throughout the year, Montpelier is administered by The Montpelier Foundation and owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.