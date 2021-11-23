Montpelier unveils marker to Lafayette’s visits with James Madison

The marquis was an abolitionist with a deep commitment to universal human rights, so he challenged Madison to live up to the ideals of his nation’s founding generation, he said.

Informed by The Enlightenment, the Frenchman could afford to make recommendations to Madison about domestic politics, Icher said.

Madison’s more practical desire was to preserve the states’ union at all costs, even by compromising on slavery—”a very traditional view, as a founding father,” he said.

“Even before today’s events, nearly every visitor who has taken a tour of Montpelier has heard the story of Lafayette’s visits,” Montpelier Foundation President and CEO Roy Young said during the Lafayette Trail marker’s dedication. “We can imagine that when Lafayette introduced the topic of slavery to Madison’s friends, that was a difficult conversation, just as our conversations about ‘whole-truth history’ with visitors today can be difficult.

“We believe, however, that these are important conversations to have, and our connection with The Lafayette Trail will create even more opportunities to engage in thoughtful dialogue with our visitors as a presidential site, a site of former enslavement, and the birthplace of the U.S. Constitution,” Young said.