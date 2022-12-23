More elderly and disabled Culpeper residents will qualify for tax relief program

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors have passed an amendment that will allow for more elderly residents to qualify for its tax relief program.

A public hearing was held at its evening meeting on Dec. 6 to decide whether or not to raise thresholds that would allow more elderly and disabled county residents to qualify for Virginia’s Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief program. The county had not updated or modified those limits in several years.

The amendment would change the income limit for those that would qualify for relief from $50,000 to $60,000.

In addition, the amendment would also raise the limit on the maximum asset range. The range prior to the amendment’s adoption began at $50,000 and then peaked at $200,000. The new range will start at $60,000 and will peak at $300,000.

While the public hearing had few participants, those few that did speak held positive views of the move, but there were concerns made in regards to informing the elderly and disabled residents about the changes.

“This is one of the most important programs that Culpeper County has,” said Donald Haight, a resident of the Stevensburg District. “But I feel that the information is not getting to those who are in need. That’s where I would give you some advice, to make sure it gets to those that need it.”

Haight was especially concerned about informing elderly and disabled people in the county’s more rural areas for fear that they may not have or have limited access to newspapers or the internet which would be able to inform them of the changes made on their behalf.

According to an impact report made by the county, the program provided $236,768 of tax relief for the elderly and disabled in the 2022 calendar year. That same report showed a slow decline since 2019 that suggested the change is necessary.

Culpeper County estimates that installing the new proposed limits could result in an increase of lost revenue from 2022’s amount of $236,768 to $337,735, a difference of $100,967. The county projects that number could grow as more people qualify for the program.

This proposal for this amendment came after the County Assessor’s office reported that 80 applicants over the last five years did not qualify for the program based on its current limits.

Culpeper County currently provides partial tax relief for the elderly and disabled according to state code; that code also authorized the county’s Board of Supervisors to set the limits of income level and assets used to ascertain the level of relief for local residents.

The limits prior to their change were reported to be favorable when compared to other counties. Fauquier County is listed as having an income limit of $58,000 and a net combined financial worth limit of $200,000 and Stafford County lists an income level limit of $35,000 and a net worth limit of $400,000.

The new rules for elderly and disabled tax relief will go into effect on Jan. 1.