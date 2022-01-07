Most of Piedmont Virginia's road are plowed, VDOT says

Virginia Department of Transportation crews made major progress Friday plowing secondary roads across the Culpeper District’s nine counties, VDOT said late Friday.
Most of the district's major roads are clear of snow and ice from Thursday night’s storm. The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
Although most secondary roads have been plowed, there are still some roads that remain closed due to fallen trees, many of which have power lines tangled in them, the district said in a statement.
Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits in some places, leading to black ice and slick surfaces on roads that may appear completely clear, the district said.
Bridges and overpasses, turn lanes and intersections as well as roads at higher elevations are most prone to freezing and black ice. Motorists who are driving overnight should be alert for black ice overnight and early Saturday morning.
Crews will work overnight to continue plowing secondary routes as they are cleared of trees, and coordinate with utility companies to remove fallen trees with power lines involved. Crews in all areas will respond to any reports of icing on roadways
Specialty debris-removal crews working with snow plows, heavy equipment and in coordination with utility companies will continue to work over the weekend to open secondary roads with multiple trees down from Monday’s storm, many of which have utility lines tangled in them.
VDOT reminds the public that any fallen utility lines should be considered live electric lines and should not be approached. Contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center 24 hours to report roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact VDOT online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
More information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District’s snow emergency webpage.