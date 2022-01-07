Most of Piedmont Virginia's road are plowed, VDOT says

Virginia Department of Transportation crews made major progress Friday plowing secondary roads across the Culpeper District’s nine counties, VDOT said late Friday.

Most of the district's major roads are clear of snow and ice from Thursday night’s storm. The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Although most secondary roads have been plowed, there are still some roads that remain closed due to fallen trees, many of which have power lines tangled in them, the district said in a statement.

Temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits in some places, leading to black ice and slick surfaces on roads that may appear completely clear, the district said.

Bridges and overpasses, turn lanes and intersections as well as roads at higher elevations are most prone to freezing and black ice. Motorists who are driving overnight should be alert for black ice overnight and early Saturday morning.