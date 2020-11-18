Moving Meadows Farm grows turkeys for Thanksgiving

“It seems to usually work out,” he said with a grin.

Hudson’s modest assessment doesn’t quite illustrate the full picture of how successful the endeavor has been.

The Hudsons began farming on their land in 2011, focusing primarily on poultry, goats and beef. They opened their bakery, originally located on Davis Street, in November 2013. Over time, it grew into a farm-to-table café where they served patrons breakfast and lunch with meats and eggs from their property.

Then, in 2014, they decided to begin offering made-to-order Thanksgiving turkeys to their customers.

Wally Hudson said it took a little time to figure things out.

“It can be a challenge trying to hit just the right weight [with the turkeys],” he pointed out. “Turkeys are different than chickens, goats or beef, in that you can put food in front of them and they don’t necessarily know what to do. Because of that, you really have to be more hands-on when raising them.”

The Hudsons seem to be handling things pretty well. They regularly run out of turkeys days in advance of Thanksgiving, which appears to be a sign that their customers are pleased with past returns and are coming back year after year for more.