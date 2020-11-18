Moving Meadows Farm grows turkeys for Thanksgiving

With just a week to go before Thanksgiving, the turkey rush at local grocery stores and supermarkets is kicking into high gear.
However, the turkey-day preparation began months ago at Moving Meadows Farm & Bakery.
Beginning each July, roughly 120 turkeys are raised on the farm, which is split between 140 acres just off State Route 522 west of town and another 170 acres approximately 10 minutes away in Reva. The birds arrive on the property as day-old poults.
The weeks and months that follow are filled with watchful care and freedom to range as the young turkeys mature. Consistent with its name, Moving Meadows believes its livestock is healthier and happier with a migrating schedule.
Customers begin placing their orders for the local turkeys starting early fall by calling or visiting the bakery, which is located in the lobby of the old State Theatre on Main Street in downtown Culpeper, or by logging on to Moving Meadows’ website. Purchasers specify only what size of turkey they desire for their holiday feast.
“The turkey service is something we’re very proud to offer the community,” said Wally Hudson, who co-owns Moving Meadows along with his wife Amy. “Our goal is always to deliver them at or very near the size our customers desire, fresh and ready to cook just in time for Thanksgiving.
“It seems to usually work out,” he said with a grin.
Hudson’s modest assessment doesn’t quite illustrate the full picture of how successful the endeavor has been.
The Hudsons began farming on their land in 2011, focusing primarily on poultry, goats and beef. They opened their bakery, originally located on Davis Street, in November 2013. Over time, it grew into a farm-to-table café where they served patrons breakfast and lunch with meats and eggs from their property.
Then, in 2014, they decided to begin offering made-to-order Thanksgiving turkeys to their customers.
Wally Hudson said it took a little time to figure things out.
“It can be a challenge trying to hit just the right weight [with the turkeys],” he pointed out. “Turkeys are different than chickens, goats or beef, in that you can put food in front of them and they don’t necessarily know what to do. Because of that, you really have to be more hands-on when raising them.”
The Hudsons seem to be handling things pretty well. They regularly run out of turkeys days in advance of Thanksgiving, which appears to be a sign that their customers are pleased with past returns and are coming back year after year for more.
“We’re just thrilled that our customers are happy with what we have to offer and they are very loyal to us as a result,” Hudson added.
Hudson also emphasized that he and his family, which includes two daughters who help him run the café and a son who manages the farm, have been doing everything in their power to ensure the public’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve put safety first,” he said. “We know that it’s been a difficult year for everyone, and the last thing folks want to have to worry about is how safe it is to sit down and enjoy a holiday meal with their loved ones. All of us wear masks and gloves on a regular basis, just like any respectable grocer should be during these times.”
Turkey pickup dates are this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, and next Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 24 and 25, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at the Main Street location. Customers can also order dinner rolls, stuffing mix and bread to complement their Thanksgiving meals.
Hudson stressed that there’s no time to waste if you haven’t placed your order already—only three turkeys remained as of late-Wednesday afternoon.
