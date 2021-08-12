Museum of Culpeper History announces new dates for Museum Jams

The Museum of Culpeper History just announced two additional dates for its “Museum Jams” series this summer.

The popular seasonal events will travel to Culpeper County’s Old House Vineyards on Friday, Aug. 27, presenting musical guest Aubrey Diggers. Prince Michel Winery on U.S. 29 in Madison County will host on Sept. 24, with music by Mercy Trail.

“We’re very grateful to Old House and Prince Michel for this opportunity to get out in the community and spread awareness of the museum,” said John Christiansen, the museum’s executive director. “We look forward to the chance to socialize with old friends and welcome some new faces.”

The museum will hold a 50-50 raffle and accept donations at both events to support its operations and educational activities.

For more information, visit the museum’s website, www.culpepermuseum.org, or call 540-829-1749.

More about the next Museum Jams:

Old House Vineyards, Aug. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 18351 Corkys Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701 (Stevensburg). Support the Museum of Culpeper History while enjoying music by special guest Aubrey Diggers.

Prince Michel Winery, Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Winery Lane, Leon, VA 22725. Support the Museum of Culpeper History while enjoying music by Mercy Trail.