Museum of Culpeper History hires new director

John Christiansen will be the new director of the Museum of Culpeper History, succeeding Morgan Pierce, its chief for the past four years.

Pierce will end his directorship at the close of the month. His wife has accepted a new job in Utah, so the family will soon head west.

Christiansen, who lives in Bristow in western Prince William County, comes to the new post with 15 years of experience in the museums field in Virginia.

He is leaving a Richmond job—as operations director of the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design—to serve in Culpeper, Elizabeth Hutchins, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said in an interview Wednesday.

“We’re excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him in the future,” Hutchins said of Christiansen. “We think he will do a great job in leading the museum as we move forward.”

Since May 10, Christiansen has been shadowing Pierce, meeting museum staff and local residents, learning the ropes and getting a sense of people’s expectations, Hutchins said.