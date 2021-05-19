 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Museum of Culpeper History hires new director
0 comments
editor's pick

Museum of Culpeper History hires new director

{{featured_button_text}}
Museum of Culpeper History

The Museum of Culpeper History recently reopened after being shuttered for more than a year by to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

John Christiansen will be the new director of the Museum of Culpeper History, succeeding Morgan Pierce, its chief for the past four years.

Pierce will end his directorship at the close of the month. His wife has accepted a new job in Utah, so the family will soon head west.

Christiansen, who lives in Bristow in western Prince William County, comes to the new post with 15 years of experience in the museums field in Virginia.

He is leaving a Richmond job—as operations director of the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design—to serve in Culpeper, Elizabeth Hutchins, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said in an interview Wednesday.

“We’re excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him in the future,” Hutchins said of Christiansen. “We think he will do a great job in leading the museum as we move forward.”

Since May 10, Christiansen has been shadowing Pierce, meeting museum staff and local residents, learning the ropes and getting a sense of people’s expectations, Hutchins said.

“A passionate historian,” he knows a good bit of Culpeper County history, having become acquainted with it over the years through visits to the museum, the Brandy Station battlefield, and the Graffiti House in Brandy Station, she said.

The Branch Museum, in 27,000-square-foot Tudor-Revival mansion of financier John Kerr Branch, is the only individual Monument Avenue building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home was designed by John Russell Pope, the architect who also designed Washington, D.C.’s Thomas Jefferson Memorial, National Archives building and the West Wing of the National Gallery of Art, as well as Richmond’s Broad Street Station—now the Science Museum of Virginia.

Earlier, Christiansen was executive director of the Lee-Fendall House Museum and Garden in Alexandria from 2013 to 2019. Built by Philip R. Fendall in 1785, the dwelling housed the Lee and Fendall families through the early 1900s.

Christiansen served as executive director of the Shenandoah Valley’s Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation in Middletown from 2011 to 2013.

From 2006 to 2011, he was historic houses manager for the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.

Christiansen earned a degree in public history from the University of South Carolina.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News