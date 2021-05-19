Museum of Culpeper History hires new director

John Christiansen will be the new director of the Museum of Culpeper History, succeeding Morgan Pierce, its chief for the past four years.
Pierce will end his directorship at the close of the month. His wife has accepted a new job in Utah, so the family will soon head west.
Christiansen, who lives in Bristow in western Prince William County, comes to the new post with 15 years of experience in the museums field in Virginia.
He is leaving a Richmond job—as operations director of the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design—to serve in Culpeper, Elizabeth Hutchins, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said in an interview Wednesday.
“We’re excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him in the future,” Hutchins said of Christiansen. “We think he will do a great job in leading the museum as we move forward.”
Since May 10, Christiansen has been shadowing Pierce, meeting museum staff and local residents, learning the ropes and getting a sense of people’s expectations, Hutchins said.
“A passionate historian,” he knows a good bit of Culpeper County history, having become acquainted with it over the years through visits to the museum, the Brandy Station battlefield, and the Graffiti House in Brandy Station, she said.
The Branch Museum, in 27,000-square-foot Tudor-Revival mansion of financier John Kerr Branch, is the only individual Monument Avenue building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home was designed by John Russell Pope, the architect who also designed Washington, D.C.’s Thomas Jefferson Memorial, National Archives building and the West Wing of the National Gallery of Art, as well as Richmond’s Broad Street Station—now the Science Museum of Virginia.
Earlier, Christiansen was executive director of the Lee-Fendall House Museum and Garden in Alexandria from 2013 to 2019. Built by Philip R. Fendall in 1785, the dwelling housed the Lee and Fendall families through the early 1900s.
Christiansen served as executive director of the Shenandoah Valley’s Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation in Middletown from 2011 to 2013.
From 2006 to 2011, he was historic houses manager for the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.
Christiansen earned a degree in public history from the University of South Carolina.
