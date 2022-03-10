Museum program to spotlight St. Patrick’s Day battle in Culpeper

Two days after the globe celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, the Museum of Culpeper History will mark the Civil War battle fought here on that date.

On Saturday, March 19, the next installment in the museum’s strategic-gaming series will focus on the Battle of Kelly’s Ford, fought in Culpeper County on March 17, 1863—St. Patrick’s Day.

Confederate Gen. Fitzhugh Lee’s mounted Virginia regiments repulsed the Union cavalry incursion into Culpeper.

During the battle, Confederate Maj. John Pelham was mortally wounded; he died later at a home in the town of Culpeper. In 1975, the town of Culpeper and the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District named the municipal reservoir for the young cavalry officer, considered a Confederate hero. In recent years, that decision has been much debated locally, with some people—including, at one point, a majority of Town Council members—pressing to rename the reservoir Lake Culpeper.

Their soldiers clashed on the Kelly’s Ford battlefield, but Union Gen. William Averell and Confederate Gen. Fitzhugh Lee kept up their old friendship—begun when they were cadets at West Point—by taunting each other before the fighting.

That February, Lee—nephew of Gen. Robert E. Lee—raided Union forces in Stafford County and left a note for Averell with a Confederate surgeon who stayed behind to treat wounded men.

Lee’s note said, “I wish you would put up your sword, leave my state, and go home. You ride a good horse, I ride better. If you won’t go home, return my visit, and bring me a sack of coffee.”

Union Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker was upset and embarrassed that Lee’s troops had gotten past his men at Hartwood Church, according to Civil War historian Greg Mertz. He ordered Averell to seek out and destroy Lee’s force in retaliation for his Stafford raid; hence the Battle of Kelly’s Ford.

The museum’s program will be offered online through a virtual meeting space in which players can move game pieces on a digital tabletop while interacting with one other and the program hosts. Game designer Peter Schweighofer will return as the host.

After a brief discussion of the battle, Schweighofer will teach basic rules so participants can maneuver Confederate forces as they seek to stop a Union cavalry advance across the Rappahannock River.

People who don’t wish to play may observe.

“We’re continuing to refine our online gaming experience and to offer scenarios with some connection to Culpeper history,” Museum Director John Christiansen said a statement. “Through these programs, we hope to not only highlight historical events but to promote the skills of critical thinking, teamwork and communication that games can develop.”

The program, which will begin at 2 p.m., is suitable for kids, gaming newcomers and experienced gamers.

Participants should have some scrap paper, a pencil or pen, and a six-sided die.

For more information and to obtain the registration link, visit the museum’s website, culpepermuseum.org, or call 540-829-1749.

The Museum of Culpeper History shares the town’s historic railroad depot, at 113 S. Commerce St., with the area’s Visitors Center.