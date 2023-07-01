Effective July 1, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services has changed its name to Encompass Community Supports.

The new name reflects a more inclusive and strategic plan to become a single point of entry for comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services in Planning District 9 — Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, according to a release from the nonprofit agency.

“We are very excited about our name change and feel the new name of Encompass Community Supports fits perfectly with what we do,” said executive director Jim LaGraffe.

“We are still your local Community Services Board, Area Agency on Aging, Infant and Toddler Connection and Regional Housing Authority and now have a name that is more understandable, more welcoming and more encompassing for our community.”

In 1972, the local governments of PD9 formed the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board. At this same time, the Planning District Commission recommended that the newly formed Community Services Board also provide services under Title III of the Older Americans Act, according to rrcsb.org.

These events created a combined area agency on aging and community services board — a unique organization at its inception and it continues to be the only such combined agency in Virginia, according to the site.

In 2011, the agency updated its name to “doing business as” Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) and now, Encompass Community Supports. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce last year named RRCS, and its 400 employees, winner of the Large Business of the Year Award.

The organization, based on Bradford Road in Culpeper, serves over 10,000 people across PD9, and recently opened the S.E.E. Recovery Center next to the National Cemetery on U.S. Avenue.

The facility, free to all, aims to support, encourage and empower, through a barrier and stigma-free entry point for substance use and behavioral health services. The center provides outreach programs and other resources for older adults, veterans, families, and individuals, including housing and recovery.