National security threat: Spanberger urges new steps to combat fentanyl trafficking

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has joined U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-MD), and additional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in calling for congressional leaders to move forward new measures to combat illicit fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

In an Oct. 19 letter to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Armed Services Committees, the lawmakers pushed for the “FENTANYL Results Act” to be included in the final text of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, according to a release on Monday from the congresswoman’s office.

Spanberger cosponsored the bipartisan legislation to authorize two State Dept. programs that would help law enforcement detect synthetic drugs and increase global cooperation in the fight against synthetic drug trafficking.

She voted with a bipartisan majority earlier this year to pass the legislation as part of the House version of the ’23 defense authorization act.

“Fentanyl has become the leading cause of overdose deaths,” the letter stated.

In 2021, more than 71,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids occurred nationwide, according to the letter, citing the CDC. Synthetic opioid-involved death rates increased by over 23 percent from 2020 to 2021.

“According to the DEA, Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and related substances trafficked directly into the United States,” the letter stated. “The trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit synthetic opioids is a national security threat, which is why the FENTANYL Results Act is critical.”

The lawmakers continued, “The FENTANYL Results Act is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to fighting our substance abuse crisis at its root.”

According to recent data from the state medical examiner, 19 Culpeper residents died last year from using fentanyl, nearly triple the number from 2020.

As of early September, there were four fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 so far in Culpeper, according to the data. The county is in the mid-to-high range statewide for its level of fatal drug overdoses.