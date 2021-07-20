National Trust backs 'The Arc' trail to link Central Virginia's African American sites

The committee’s application was selected from among 519 applications, French said.

A planning grant, the award will enable the committee to map the objectives, needs, resources and metrics required to create the national trail to be administered by the National Park Service, he said.

“The whole idea is not to lock it away and say it’s done, but for it to be a living trail that leads to ongoing research and deepens the story of the founding,” French said.

The Montpelier Foundation, which operates James Madison’s Montpelier, looks forward to collaborating with the Descendants Committee on the project, a spokeswoman said.

The foundation started returning Black history to Montpelier’s landscape in 2004 by restoring the Gilmore Cabin, and then the South Yard, home and work area of some of the Madisons’ enslaved people, in 2011.

In 2017, the foundation opened its award-winning exhibition “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” which shares narratives of Montpelier’s enslaved people as told by their descendants.