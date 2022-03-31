Nation's history professionals deplore move by Madison's Montpelier to walk back partnership pledge with Black community

Five of the nation’s and the region’s leading historical groups weighed in this week on the fracas at James Madison’s Montpelier over how the presidential site shares its governance with descendants of the Madison family’s enslaved people.

“The public commitments museums make to their communities are not to be taken lightly,” AAM said in a statement Wednesday. “Swaying from those commitments only undermines trust between our country’s museums and the public, causing irreparable harm to the descendant and underserved communities they aim to serve.”

The alliance, the leading organization in the history-museum world, urged the foundation to find a “solution that honors the commitments they have made and respects the partnership and legacy of the Montpelier Descendants Committee.”

The AASLH said the foundation board of directors’ reversal of its earlier stance “can be seen as taking a big step backward in the fight for inclusion, instead of pushing our field forward in a way that makes a difference at the core of this historic property.”

In a statement Tuesday, the association noted that the board announced it will begin deciding for itself who represents the descendant community instead of accepting the committee’s recommendations for new board members as it agreed to last year.

“This is a sharp and unfortunate turn from the foundation’s highly publicized decision in June 2021 to restructure itself by approving ‘bylaws to establish equality with the Montpelier Descendants Committee in the governance of James Madison’s Montpelier,’” AASLH said. “Indeed, at the time, the foundation emphasized how the ‘unprecedented decision’ was the result of a ‘yearlong process by the Board’ with ‘tremendous leadership from, and collaboration with, MDC and represents an important step toward equity and reckoning with histories of racism.’”

“The actions put forth by the organization in 2021 placed Montpelier at the forefront of the movement to recognize the descendants of the enslaved at historic sites by offering a real voice in the governance of the organization,” the association said. “It was welcomed and shared with AASLH members as a national model hopefully to be replicated in other historic sites.”

AASLH reaction to the foundation’s 2021 decision and its flip-flop this month was shared by other groups of history professionals.

“As allies and Japanese American survivors and descendants of the World War II United States concentration camps, we felt deep pain and anguish after reading about the recent Montpelier Foundation Board’s vote altering the original co-stewardship agreement concerning equitable representation on the Montpelier Board,” the Wakasa Memorial Committee said.

Wakasa said the Descendants Committee’s leadership, and its creation of The Rubric guidelines for historic-site governance, has been an inspiration in “helping to guide our own preservation and interpretation efforts” and “challenging White-centered narratives.”

“In considering the recent unconscionable action of the Montpelier Board, rejecting the equity and social justice work of the past years, we want to support the Descendant community and help amplify your voices,” the Memorial Committee’s leaders wrote.

AASLH noted that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which leases James Madison’s Montpelier to the foundation, recently highlighted the board’s June 2021 commitment—now rescinded—which specifically “acknowledged the right of the descendant community to define itself, rather than be defined by the foundation.”

The foundation now says it is “broadening the pool of candidates from the descendants community, not just limiting ourselves to those who are favored by the committee and its chair.”

But “the effect will be the opposite,” the AASLH said. “Whereas before the MDC was choosing new members of the board to move that body toward 50-50 parity, it now will only be making recommendations that the board might or might not consider. The foundation’s maneuver alienates the MDC, the major representative of descendants, erodes trust between historical institutions and their descendant communities at Montpelier and elsewhere, and discounts the expertise of staff members who have worked for years building relationships with the descendants.”

AASLH urged the foundation to honor its June 2021 commitment to treat the Montpelier Descendants Committee as its full partner in restructuring its board.

“As disappointing as it is to see the foundation completely reverse direction on working with the Montpelier Descendants Committee, they can still do the right thing,” AASLH President and CEO John R. Dichtl told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Thursday. “The foundation can still choose to move forward together.”

In a statement Thursday, titled “Another Promise Broken,” the American Anthropological Association said Montpelier had been recognized by its peers as a pioneer in descendant engagement.

But now, nine months after the foundation pledged to share governance, only three MDC-nominated board members have been appointed to its 16-member board, the AAA said. The board also declined to review an MDC-submitted list of 40 highly qualified board prospects, including persons of national prominence in the fields of philanthropy, history, government and businesses, the association said.

“The reversal has caused an uproar, as well it should,” the AAA said. Nearly 5,000 members of the visiting public and donors have signed a petition opposing the board’s action, it noted.

The National Trust warned of “irreparable harm” to Montpelier’s legacy, and a majority of the estate’s full-time staff members issued a statement rebuking their employer for breaking its commitment to the MDC, the association said.

“The decision is more than disrespectful,” the AAA said. “It dismisses the right of the descendants to define themselves and how their enslaved ancestors’ experiences are represented, rather than being defined by the foundation. The descendants’ participation is an acknowledgment of the importance that documentation, interpretation, and preservation of this heritage resource benefit from the central involvement of the people still living with the legacies of a painful past. Their voices, their perspectives, and their demands should be given shared weight.”

“After hundreds of years of empty and unfulfilled agreements and ‘assurances,’ the descendant communities are experiencing yet another broken promise,” the association concluded. “The Montpelier Foundation should honor its previous agreement to share power equally with the Montpelier Descendants Committee.”

COVA, which is dedicated to the preservation and study of Virginia’s archaeological resources, commended Montpelier’s team of educators, curators, historians, archaeologists, descendants and museum professionals who built its pioneering reputation and advocated for systemic change in the foundation.

“COVA stands in full support of the Montpelier Descendant Committee who have honorably represented their ancestors, fought for equal representation, and sacrificed much despite personal and historical traumas to help The Montpelier Foundation thoughtfully and honestly engage with its past and inspire national efforts to maintain its representation on Montpelier’s Board of Directors,” the council said.

One week ago, The Montpelier Foundation board stripped 50-50 power sharing from the Montpelier Descendants Committee representing African Americans who trace their roots to the plantation’s community.

The controversy has outraged Montpelier curators, historians and archaeologists. They say the Descendants Committee is their crucial partner in interpreting the complicated past of the “Father of the Constitution,” his family and the 300-some enslaved people who toiled on the Madison family’s plantation over 140 years.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation warned foundation board chair Eugene Hickok that the board’s action “would undermine decades of important work” to repair the relationship between the broader African American community and Montpelier.

