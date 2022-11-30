Need a friend? Pearl Sample Elementary has new Buddy Benches

Pearl Sample Elementary School students recently gathered on the playground for a grand unveiling of brand new Buddy Benches.

In a chilly ceremony led by Principal Dan Birch and Assistant Principal Aly Hokanson, with school counselors, students celebrated the new addition intended to foster bonds at the Culpeper school.

Students learned about the history of buddy benches, how theirs came to be, and reasons that one might choose to use the new benches, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

PTO President Taylor Lunceford cut the ribbon. After, 4th and 5th grade “Leaders of the Pack” provided a demo of how a buddy bench interaction might occur.

Counselors Colleen Brady and Simone Kiere imagined the possibilities for kids to make new friends using the buddy benches. Birch supported the idea and the PTO stepped up to fund the project. School administrators assembled the seats, also known as friendship benches.

The benches are placed on school playgrounds as a way for students to signal to others that they need a friend to play with or someone to talk to, Hoover stated. Elementary school students use them every day to help reinforce communication, empathy and support for one another.

“These are all things we value at Pearl Sample,” the principal told students.

During the dedication, students were asked to demonstrate using the Buddy Benches. It was also announced that a student from each grade level would be nominated to be a “Buddy Bench Ambassador” during recess to ensure anyone who sits on it has someone to talk to and play with.

Students were instructed to “look up, look around and look out for each other,” Hoover said. The buddy benches will serve as a great complement to three communication boards installed earlier this year to promote inclusivity and connection amongst all students, she said.