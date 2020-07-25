First, a few facts. About 2001, Culpeper County’s Lenn brothers built a memorial near Mountain Run, with private funds and personal research, to a Civil War engagement that occurred at that site and to two South Carolina soldiers, Lt. Col. Matthew Butler and Capt. William Farley.
About 2006, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors acquired the property, the memorial and the brothers’ mandate to fly the Confederate battle flag—alongside the American flag—with the intent to build a public park funded with taxpayers’ money.
Nine years later, the local NAACP chapter approached the Board of Supervisors, requesting that it remove the Confederate battle flag. The board attempted to resolve the issue by divesting the county of ownership of the Farley memorial’s land. They informed the NAACP that the land had been returned to the Lenn Brothers, creating a private-rights issue rather than a public-interest scenario.
But prior to early July 2020, there was no transfer of ownership. The Confederate battle flag flew over a public park, paid for by county taxpayers, for 14 years—during which time there was a consistency of membership on the Board of Supervisors.
The county has apparently now completed that land transfer. At Lenn Park, nothing has changed visually. The Confederate battle flag continues to fly over the entrance to the public park, although the land holding that flagpole is now privately held.
For longer than 14 years, in many communities, flying the Confederate battle flag on public property has been questioned, objected to, and subsequently discontinued—for a multitude of reasons.
In this case, what are the historical facts?
No one was buried at the memorial’s site during the Civil War. It is probable that a few of Virginia’s native people died near this spot, as the Lenns have found a plethora of artifacts that those predecessors left behind.
But during the Stevensburg phase of the Battle of Brandy Station on June 9, 1863, Butler and Farley were wounded near this spot by a Union artillery round. Butler lost his foot and Farley his leg and, as a result, later his life. Farley died, and was buried in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery. More than a century later, his remains were ceremoniously exhumed and returned to his home in Laurens, S.C.
If one could have witnessed this unfortunate day in history when the men of the 2nd South Carolina Cavalry held off Union forces, the flag proudly waving above their positions would have been one from home—South Carolina’s state flag, of brilliant blue with a white palmetto tree and a crescent gorget in the canton.
