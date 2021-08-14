New boat launch opens on Rappahannock

An enthusiastic crowd of Fauquier and Culpeper residents turned out Saturday to dedicate a long-awaited Rappahannock River kayak and canoe launch in the town of Remington.

Some 60 people assembled at noon on the shore of Remington’s Rector Tract, site of the brand-new put-in and take-out for paddlers.

Fauquier County Supervisor Chris Butler, Remington Mayor William Polk and American Battlefield Trust liaison Clark B. Hall delivered brief remarks, commenting on the importance of public access to the scenic river and the riverfront site’s consequential history during the American Civil War.

Remington residents Mary and Ray Root demonstrated how the launch ramp works with their canoe, and everyone celebrated with ice cream from Fauquier farmer Ken Smith’s Moo-Thru dairy stand on U.S. 15.

Look for more extensive coverage in the Culpeper Star-Exponent later this week.

