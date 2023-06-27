Photographer Antonia Tricarico will appear at the New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville on Saturday to promote her new book, “The Inner Ear of Don Zientara: A Half Century of Recording in One of America’s Most Innovative Studios, Through the Voices of Musicians.”

The book focuses on recording engineer Don Zientara, who has produced music of all genres since the 1970s. Zientara has been a fixture of the Washington D.C. music scene since he first opened Inner Ear Studio out of the basement of his home.

While Zientara has recorded a number of artists and groups, he’s well known for engineering punk band albums, including Washington area groups Bad Brains, Minor Threat, Rites of Spring and Fugazi. He has also worked with Bikini Kill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Other styles of music Zientara recorded include Celtic folk tunes, harp music and Russian balalaika groups.

Accompanying Tricarico’s photo in the book are testimonials from people who worked with Zientara in his studio.

Originally from Italy, Tricarico came to the United States in 1997 after working in music production in Rome for almost a decade. Once stateside, she became a professional photographer with work appearing in various magazines, including Guitar World and Photo Review. Tricarico’s first book was “Frame of Mind: Punk Photos and Essays from Washington D.C. and Beyond, 1977-2017.”

According to Tricarico, her road to the D.C. punk scene began with her introduction to The Beatles, which she got from her parents, along with recordings of Italian pop songs. Her interest in punk came later when she would go see bands play in small clubs and abandoned buildings or “squats.”

Tricarico joined her own punk band and helped put shows together. Although she had grown up with cameras as a child, Tricarico didn’t start taking her own pictures until coming to Washington. She spoke briefly about some of her experiences with musicians, including her friendships with Joe Strummer of the Clash and Richard Hell of the band Television.

“They were perfect gentlemen, they were soft spoken, they loved what they were doing so much. And no matter where they were going, playing music, they just treated the country that they went to on the same level as any other,” said Tricarico.

For “Inner Ear,” Zientara approached Tricarico about making a book about the studio, which was different from her first book where all she had to do was use the photos she had taken over 20 years. “Inner Ear” required her to coordinate photos taken by herself and others, contacting musicians and gather interviews and testimonials.

“Even though I was editing the book, I still wanted to be a contributor as a photographer, otherwise I wouldn’t feel that I had a strong connection with the book itself,” said Tricarico. “As a contributor I wanted to be present in the book and not just an editor and just ask people to collaborate.”

Tricarico will be joined by Zientara and former Fugazi bass player Joy Lally during the event from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop, located at 404 East Main St. in Charlottesville.