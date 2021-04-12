New Culpeper shop, Botanical Dwellings blends plants and home decor

Wilson added that she feels like her store brings something different to the small-business scene in Culpeper.

“I felt like this niche wasn’t necessarily being served,” she said. “Nobody wants too much of the same, and I feel like [my shop] is just different enough to provide something unique for Culpeper residents and tourists that are passing through.”

Upon entering the store, there are plants for as far as the eye can see. Displays on the left and right are both filled with them, while a table in the center of the sales floor is also adorned with gardening gloves, shears and books, among other things botanical.

As one delves deeper into Wilson’s world, they’ll find a variety of decorative and comfy pillows, as well as a cornucopia of pots, statues and wall art. A pair of additional rooms to the left are heavy on the latter three.

Still, there’s more. Wilson and Fulton have renovated the rear of the building into an Airbnb, which is named Botanical Oasis. They opened it for business last fall.

“Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to open the shop when we did,” Wilson said of the Airbnb, which currently holds an average star rating of 4.94 out of 5 on airbnb.com. “The response to it has been incredible.”