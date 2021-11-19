New directors will advance equity at Madison’s Montpelier

To more fully represent enslaved people’s descendants at the home of the fourth U.S. president, The Montpelier Foundation has added four more members to its board of directors.

The nonprofit foundation announced the change, effective Tuesday, on Wednesday.

Broadening participation by slaves’ descendants “will offer a prominent, new model of public engagement for museums and historic sites nationwide,” Gene Hickok, chairman of the foundation’s board said in a statement. “Montpelier will be a place where a more complete story can be told, in equal partnership and full collaboration with descendants.”

“We are making these changes now because this is long overdue, and we want to remain a leader in the national movement to interpret slavery at like institutions,” Hickok said. “We are excited about the potential opportunities this will bring, such as access to new audiences, greater appeal in recruiting staff, and forging a national reputation.”

Montpelier is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site.

The foundation’s newly elected board members—Beverly Colwell Adams, Mary Elizabeth Alexander, Dr. Bettye Kearse and Dr. Drew Lanham—bring far-ranging expertise to the panel.