Dr. Victoria McDonald recently joined Fauquier Health as a robotically trained OB/GYN, according to a release from the Warrenton-based health systems.

She started offering obstetrics and gynecologic services to residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties Aug. 7, joining Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland at two Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics.

“I look forward to creating a personal relationship with each patient from adolescence, throughout pregnancy and adulthood,” McDonald said. “I am passionate about partnering with each of my patients to ensure that they are comfortable, empowered and informed about their health.”

She will primarily be located in the OBGYN & Midwifery office in Gainesville and will also see patients at the Warrenton office. McDonald holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana Tech University and a Medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, where she also completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. McDonald is robotically trained to perform minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries and specializes in women’s health, labor and delivery, normal and high-risk pregnancies, adolescent gynecology, perimenopause, menopause, chronic pelvic pain and more, according to the release. A Louisiana native, McDonald is married to her husband, a Northern Virginia local. She enjoys reading and spending time with her daughter and husband exploring the outdoors.