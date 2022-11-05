New markers bring battle to life at Brandy Station

Thousands of men on horses slashed at one another with swords and were slain by gun and artillery fire in a wide-ranging struggle for life nearly 160 years ago in Culpeper County’s Brandy Station.

Ten new interpretive markers, installed Friday on the Civil War battlefield, give visitors a more accurate understanding of the battle and its terrain, pointing out key geographic features which, thanks to preservation efforts, remain almost exactly as they were on the day of the battle.

Brandy Station was the start of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign, his army’s second invasion of the North and the largest cavalry engagement on American soil.

In a coordinated effort by the American Battlefield Trust, the multi-state Civil War Trails program, Culpeper County Department of Economic Development and Tourism and the Friends of Culpeper Battlefields, the new signs include the latest research and technology, including one virtual reality experience.

St. James Episcopal Church stood in 1863 not far from where the Culpeper Regional Airport is located today. Fighting around the small country church and the surrounding countryside — including on the airport property — was intense, with heavy casualties.

A new sign installed near the church site has a QR code people can scan with a smart phone. An archeological study completed in the 1990s identifies the exact location of the church’s foundation.

“After scanning it, a visitor can walk into the woods to the site of the church and pull up the QR code, which will bring up what, to the best of our research and knowledge, the church would have looked like,” said Dan Davis, senior education manager of the American Battlefield Trust.

“By moving it back and forth, the entrance of the church will appear on the phone and the visitor can physically walk into the church, and see what it would have looked like inside,” he said.

The new signs replace old ones that had become completely unreadable. Davis commented it is wonderful to bring interpretation back to Brandy Station.

“The new signs tell not only the story of the battle but individuals related to the battlefield and Culpeper’s rich history,” Davis added. “We’re so glad to make this happen.”

Visiting from Louisville, Kentucky, Civil War enthusiast Hal Corwin and Brandy Station Foundation board member Rich Deardoff were the first tourists to see the new signs on Friday morning.

“They look amazing,” Corwin said. “I’m so glad we are able to see them.”

Corwin said he has always wanted to see the Culpeper battlefield, and connected with Deardoff over the internet for a tour.

Deardoff, who was named some years ago as the American Battlefield Trust’s Teacher of the Year for his work instructing young people at Fauquier High School, was happy to spend the day with Corwin, noting the beautiful fall day and the fortuitous timing of the sign installation.

“There’s a lot of great information here that will really help visitors understand the battle better,” Deardoff said.

Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall assisted in writing the text for the new markers, and provided maps, photographs and other images from his own collection for the project.

“Congratulations on getting this done,” Hall said Friday on Buford’s Knoll, where the group had just completed installing a marker where Union General John Buford commanded his troops during the battle. “I’m absolutely thrilled with this work, you’ve done a great job.”

Earlier this year the Virginia General Assembly approved the creation of a new state park that will encompass more than 1,700 acres of land preserved by the American Battlefield Trust over the past 30-plus years, with a target opening date of July 1, 2024 under the new state ownership.

In the meantime the national nonprofit trust will continue working with local partners to pave the way for a smooth transition, including new interpretive signage. In July, 12 new markers were installed at the Cedar Mountain Battlefield, just south of the Town of Culpeper.

“The Brandy Station Battlefield and its trail system are promoted through Civil War Trails maps, directional signage and other heritage tourism efforts,” said Jim Campi, chief policy and communications officer for the American Battlefield Trust.

“The signs are part of a longstanding partnership between the American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails,” he added. “They enhance the visitor experience and enrich the good work the Civil War Trails program is doing statewide.”

Drew Gruber, executive director for Civil War Trails, said a new marker will be installed at the Graffiti House in Brandy Station in coming months, which will list the battlefield on marketing through the six-state program and directional signs guiding visitors to the site.

“I hope to continue expanding the Civil War Trails program in the region to include some of the historically marginalized stories visitors are eager to see told,” Gruber said, noting an example of such stories in the new CWT/Freedom Foundation markers about United States Colored Troops in Culpeper County, installed last fall near Ebenezer Baptist Church at Madden’s Tavern, near Richardsville.

“Since we often find scholarship and visitor expectations are constantly evolving we want the content to be equally as flexible, so our process includes our UV-resistant panels, created in a way that enables us to reuse or recycle them,” he commented.

In the future, when the information on the signs need to include fresh research or new discoveries, or if a sign is damaged, rather than replacing the whole marker unit, pieces can be replaced, which saves time, money and the environment, Gruber said.

“Our process is unique in the industry and has resulted in our recognition by Virginia Green and the Maryland Department of the Environment,” he said. “We use a more sustainable process for creating the artwork, very specific materials, construction methods and installation practices which enable us to reuse and recycle.”

Gruber said many new markers are planned for Culpeper County, including the story of Civil War nurse Cornelia Hancock, who spent several months in the area.

“I am excited to say some of the other stories [to be told on future markers] are equally as exciting as Cornelia’s,” Gruber said. “Culpeper’s Tourism and Economic Development team there continues to lead the charge when it comes to telling engaging and diverse stories from the Civil War era.”