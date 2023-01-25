New officers of the Culpeper NAACP inducted during MLK Jr. Day event

The Antioch Baptist Church hosted an induction ceremony for new officers of the Culpeper chapter of the NAACP.

Eleven people were confirmed as officers of the organization during the church’s event celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16. Officiating the induction was the Reverend Milton L. Branch, the pastor for the Culpeper-based Immanuel Christian Ministries.

Uzziah Harris will serve a second term as branch president of the Culpeper NAACP chapter. Harris is the pastor of the Unity Baptist Church–Culpeper and is an educator in the Culpeper County Public Schools system. Harris narrated a video that played during the MLK Day event where he gave taped remarks imagining, if Dr. King were still alive today, what he would think of recent events.

“The civil rights leader would not be OK with inequity in education, high Black unemployment, low wealth attainment, uneven rates of Black incarceration and the color lines of poverty,” he said.

Other officers include:

Cynthia Taylor will serve her second term as secretary.

Jennifer Harris will serve her first term as membership chair.

Ren LeValley will serve a second term as Media and Public Relations Chair.

Ed Dunphy will serve a second term at the Political Action Chair.

Laurel Blackmon will serve a second term as the chapter’s Education Chair.

Kaleb Hackley will serve his first term as the chapter’s Religious Affairs Chair.

Betty Turner will serve as an At-Large Executive Board Committee member.

Myra Lane will be the At-Large member of the Executive Board and Treasurer.

Michelle Stinger will serve her second term as the group’s At-Large Member and Freedom Fund Chair.

Elicia Belle will be chair of Health, Wellness and Advocacy.

The Culpeper Chapter of the NAACP holds its regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at their new office located at 14115 Lovers Lane in Culpeper.