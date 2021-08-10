New skilled meat-cutter training program will help region’s meat processors serve Virginia cattle farmers

The Piedmont Environmental Council and American Farmland Trust have created a meat-cutter training program to be offered by the Rappahannock Center for Education starting late this fall.

A recent study by the two nonprofit groups, spurred by pandemic-related breakdowns in national and local food-supply systems, led them to develop the program, they said in a statement.

Using a national model, the program aims to help local meat processors expand and increase their capacity to serve Northern Piedmont’s cattle farmers by building a bigger pool of skilled laborers in the field.

“It’s great to see PEC, AFT, the Rappahannock Center for Education, Virginia Tech and other organizations in Virginia working together to overcome these very real challenges for not only local producers like myself, but for the entire local food system so that consumers can continue to have access to locally produced delicious, healthy and safe food,” said Jacob Gilley, a cattle farmer who is AFT’s Mid-Atlantic sustainable-grazing manager.

The new program is one important outcome of a four-month study launched by PEC in partnership with AFT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on local food supplies.