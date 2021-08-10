New skilled meat-cutter training program will help region’s meat processors serve Virginia cattle farmers

The Piedmont Environmental Council and American Farmland Trust have created a meat-cutter training program to be offered by the Rappahannock Center for Education starting late this fall.
A recent study by the two nonprofit groups, spurred by pandemic-related breakdowns in national and local food-supply systems, led them to develop the program, they said in a statement.
Using a national model, the program aims to help local meat processors expand and increase their capacity to serve Northern Piedmont’s cattle farmers by building a bigger pool of skilled laborers in the field.
“It’s great to see PEC, AFT, the Rappahannock Center for Education, Virginia Tech and other organizations in Virginia working together to overcome these very real challenges for not only local producers like myself, but for the entire local food system so that consumers can continue to have access to locally produced delicious, healthy and safe food,” said Jacob Gilley, a cattle farmer who is AFT’s Mid-Atlantic sustainable-grazing manager.
The new program is one important outcome of a four-month study launched by PEC in partnership with AFT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on local food supplies.
“When the pandemic shut down many national meat processors, smaller Piedmont-area processors found themselves in such demand that they were operating at 125 to 150 percent capacity,” PEC Senior Adviser John McCarthy said. “Storage limitations and lack of sufficient skilled laborers in the field made it impossible to keep up. As a result, local cattle farmers faced 12- to 18-month waits to get their product processed and to market.”
“The pandemic revealed many vulnerabilities in the national food supply chain—vulnerabilities that are unacceptable in a region with some of the most productive agricultural soils in the country,” McCarthy added. “Part of PEC’s mission for the last 50 years has been to protect and promote the Piedmont’s agricultural economy.”
The breakdown made the groups feel responsible to analyze the problem and provide solutions, he said.
With funding from the Prince Charitable Trusts, PEC hired Fuller Consulting, a nationally recognized expert on animal processing operations.
Fuller, PEC and AFT visited all of the seven operating USDA-certified animal processing facilities in the region—in Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Bealeton and Lynchburg—and documented their operations, capacities, staffing, challenges and opportunities.
“One challenge that each and every processor reported was access to trained labor,” McCarthy said. “Trained meat cutters are in high demand and short supply, and bringing untrained people in to fill these roles forces slowdowns in operations and safety concerns.”
Processors told PEC and AFT that these relatively high-paying jobs require a fair amount of physical strength and precision with cutting tools and machines. The skills imparted in training or on the job are necessary to responsibly process beef carcasses, the processors said.
As an outgrowth of this study, AFT and PEC are now working with the Rappahannock Center for Education to develop the meat-cutter training program.
“This is a logical extension of our workforce training programs, which provide training in areas of high employment needs,” Rappahannock Center for Education CEO Doug Schiffman said.
“We are particularly excited to be able to work with local farmers and meat processors to help alleviate the backups in processing caused by employment shortages,” Schiffman said. “Our first training class will begin in late fall 2021, with an anticipated enrollment of six to 10 students.”
Another outcome of the study is PEC’s development of an interactive asset map of local processors, accessible on PEC’s website at: processing.pecva.org.
Building on the tradition of PEC’s Buy Fresh Buy Local guide, which helps connect community members with local farms and food, the asset map will give Piedmont beef farmers a one-stop resource with locations, contacts and operations information on all the processors surveyed.
“Our hope is that this will streamline producers’ access and throughput so they can get on with the business of raising high-quality local beef for consumers,” McCarthy said.
The survey led to suggestions for expansion potential at two facilities. Fuller provided detailed plans for equipment acquisition and process modifications that would increase production from 15 percent to as much as 50 percent.
Both facilities may be able to use these “de-bottlenecking” suggestions to appy for just-announced U.S. Department of Agriculture grants to expand smaller processing operations, PEC and AFT said.
Building on the success of PEC’s survey, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Virginia State University are embarking on a statewide survey of all meat processors in the commonwealth.
Virginia Tech and VSU have also expressed interest in offering the proposed meat-cutter training program that PEC and AFT have under development, for deployment throughout the state.
