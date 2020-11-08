New trail completes loop for runners and cyclists

It’s a pathway that most runners and hikers can easily navigate. As for cyclists, my street-riding background got me through most of it with no problems, though I did stop here and there to navigate challenging turns or inclines. Real mountain bikers will find it a walk in the park in this recreational area operated by the city of Fredericksburg and located in Spotsylvania County off River Road.

We rode the entire 2 1/2-mile new trail, with Maple and Kirkland stopping here and there to explain what had gone into constructing and planning the trail itself, the bridges and the culverts put in to handle streams, rainfall and the slopes around the trail.

They noted that the best thing about the addition of this stretch of the trail is that it completes the loop that other volunteers and the predecessors of FredTrails put in years ago. Before its completion, cyclists and runners would reach a certain point and have to backtrack the way they’d come.

“We started on this last piece of the trail in February of 2019,” said Maple, an Army vet with a background in and love of mapmaking. “I came out with some of the good folks from the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department and flagged the line of where we wanted the trail to go. We looked at contours and features we wanted to take people by and the parks and rec folks approved the trail’s path.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}