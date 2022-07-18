New treatment targets Lake Anna algae blooms (copy)

Over the past four summers, harmful algae blooms have spread in Lake Anna and resulted in no-swim advisories for parts of the popular recreation destination.

There have been studies and meetings and plenty of talk about what caused the persistent scummy algae, which coats certain parts of the lake’s surface when the weather heats up.

But nothing has been done to stop the algae from growing.

That changed earlier this year, as the Lake Anna Civic Association launched a pilot Cyanobacteria Mitigation Program, aimed at killing off the harmful algae with a hydrogen peroxide-based treatment.

“This is a proven concept—very, very safe,” said Greg Baker, LACA board of directors president.

The pilot program uses BlueGreen Water Technologies’ treatment, which the company’s website describes as “cutting-edge technologies to selectively target and eliminate harmful cyanobacteria/algae without harming other life forms or leaving any chemical trace in the water.”

The granular treatment is spread on bodies of water of any size, according to BlueGreen Water Technologies. The active ingredient in the treatment is sodium percarbonate, which “releases hydrogen peroxide (a chemical that has long been used safely as an algicide) when it comes into contact with water. This clean process breaks down simply into water and oxygen, causing no harm to the environment.”

A LACA report on the treatment says it has been used in Israel, Russia, China and South Africa. It also is “registered” in 13 U.S. states and has been applied in Florida, Georgia, California and Utah. The treatment is being reviewed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Baker hopes the treatment will keep the harmful algae blooms from forming again this summer on the 13,000-acre, man-made lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and is surrounded by hundreds of homes.

Each of the past four summers, the Department of Health has issued notices to steer clear of contact with the lake in the area of the blooms, warning swimmers to “avoid discolored water or scums that are green or blueish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.”

The algae blooms have spread mostly in the upper areas of the North Anna and Pamunkey branches, with smaller outbreaks in the middle and lower areas of the branches.

The harmful algae is a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes and stomach illnesses. It can be dangerous for children and animals.

Baker said Lake Anna residents had grown weary of testing with “nothing being done to mitigate the problem. That’s why we’re so excited about it.”

He added that the treatment needs to be applied before the blooms form, or 10 times more treatment will be needed.

The Virginia Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services has approved the programk, Baker said.

It will cost about $300,000 annually to prevent the blooms.

Baker said they are working to raise $100,000 to help pay for the first treatment on the lake. LACA donated $37,000. Other donations have amounted to $60,000 so far. The association has launched a campaign—“Kick the HAB”—aimed at raising more money.

While the program is expected to kill off the algae blooms before they form, Baker said it “is not a permanent solution. It is a Band-Aid.”

A much more intensive approach to the algae blooms is needed, he said, and that comes with an estimated $200 million cost.

He said raising the funds and completing the more intensive solution to the harmful algae blooms could “take decades.”