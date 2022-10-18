No faceoff in 7th District race, but plenty of debate about who's to blame

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega won’t meet to debate issues face-to-face for voters in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

But the two-term Democratic incumbent and her Republican challenger have plenty to say about who’s to blame for the latest failed attempt for them to debate in one of the most closely watched congressional campaigns in the country.

Spanberger notified the Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters over the weekend that she was not willing to participate in a debate planned for this coming Friday after the organization chose to serve as co-moderator a conservative radio talk show host who has been publicly critical of her and Democrats.

The congresswoman also voiced concerns about plans for debate security.

“While we know Abigail loves a good debate and to answer tough questions, the same can’t be said of Yesli Vega,” the congresswoman’s campaign said in a statement on Sunday. “Vega has continued to hide from Virginia press and evade tough questions — to the point of attempting to hand-pick a moderator of her choosing.”

“In the past 48 hours, it has become abundantly clear that there are no confirmed plans in place necessary to execute a Congressional debate by Friday,” Spanberger’s campaign said.

Vega, who refused to participate in a debate last month at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, apparently because of the venue, tried to tie Spanberger’s withdrawal to a disputed television report last week.

WJLA-ABC7 reported that Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, planned to reintroduce legislation to expand the definition of child abuse and neglect to include infliction or threat of “physical or mental injury” on children because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The report, which Guzman said mischaracterized her proposal, quickly ignited a firestorm in Virginia congressional races.

“The reports of Abigail dropping out of this week’s debate are disappointing,” Vega said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally agreeing to every Spanberger request without objection.”

“Abigail is scared to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda,” she added. “Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia parents an answer.”

However, Spanberger made clear on Friday that she opposes Guzman’s proposal, which the delegate first introduced in 2020 and withdrew after Democrats who controlled the House of Delegates then called it unnecessary because state law already protects children from abuse and neglect for whatever reason.

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said Friday that the legislation would be “dead on arrival” in the General Assembly, and Guzman later said she would not introduce it.

This is not the first time a high-profile political debate has fizzled in Virginia because of disagreement over a moderator. Last year, Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin declined to meet former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the traditional first debate sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association, in part, because he objected to “PBS NewsHour” host Judy Woodruff serving as moderator.

Youngkin and McAuliffe subsequently met in two debates.

Youngkin, who appeared with Vega in a get-out-the-vote rally in Spotsylvania Monday night, has been trying to tee up the issue of parental involvement in public school policy — especially regarding sexuality and gender identity — as an issue in congressional midterm elections.

Guzman initially said she would introduce her 2020 bill in response to the governor’s proposed model school policy reversing some protections for transgender students, which prompted student walkouts at some Virginia high schools.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, tried again on Monday to keep the Guzman proposal alive as a political issue after she told another television station that he would never put it up for a vote.

“I pledge to @guzman4virginia that I will send her bill to the floor for a vote,” Gilbert said in a Twitter statement. “File it.”

Spanberger’s campaign said none of this had anything to do with the failure of the planned debate in eastern Prince William, which is the heart of a new 7th District.

Instead, the campaign said it was blindsided last week when the debate organizers said WMAL talk show host Larry O’Connor would moderate the debate, along with Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent for “PBS NewsHour.”

Both campaigns agreed to Desjardins, but Spanberger’s campaign manager objected to O’Connor shortly before Vega publicly announced on Friday that he would serve as moderator.

Spanberger’s campaign said it had expected the moderator to be Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, who had moderated a debate the Prince William organization held earlier this month with candidates in the 10th Congressional District — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Republican challenger Hung Cao.

Farnsworth also had been picked to moderate the debate that had been planned last month in Fredericksburg, but Vega tweeted then that she would debate Spanberger at the Prince William event instead and questioned whether Spanberger would appear “because it’s televised, not just a college campus of your base.”

The organizers of the Prince William debate issued a statement on Monday acknowledging that planning for the debate “ended in an impasse over security concerns and disagreements over proposed moderators.”

“We were in talks with a respected and experienced moderator and had asked the Prince William County Police Department to dedicate officers for the event,” said Ray Mizener, president of the Prince William Committee of 100, and Janet Gorn, president of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The Prince William Times reported Monday that the organizations had lined up veteran Richmond political commentator Bob Holsworth as a potential moderator, but Spanberger’s campaign said it was unaware of it.

“We regret this event did not happen,” Mizener and Gorn said.

So does Farnsworth, who said he was not involved in planning for the debate but had offered his help if the organizers needed it.

He said debates are valuable in political campaigns that now rely on attack ads.

“This is why it’s so important that we have debates, because they offer rare opportunities for voters to see the candidates side by side and compare them in an issue-based discussion,” Farnsworth said Monday. “The voters are really deprived when these debates don’t happen.”