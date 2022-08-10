No-swim advisories expanded at Lake Anna

The harmful algae blooms are growing at Lake Anna.

The most recent test samples, taken Aug. 2, detected unsafe levels of harmful algae at eight locations in the North Anna, Pamunkey branches and at Lake Anna State Park beach, according to a news release by the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department has now issued no-swim advisories for portions of the Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park beach and the main branch of Lake Anna “from the ‘Splits’ to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.”

Some harmful algae blooms are a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes, stomach illness, vomiting and diarrhea.

People are advised to stay out of water that smells bad, looks discolored or has foam, scum or algal mats on the surface. The water isn’t safe for pets, either. Water with red, green or white streaks should be avoided. Boating in algae-infested waters is safe, but experts advise against any activity that risks ingesting water, such as swimming.

Authorities issued the summer’s first harmful algae bloom advisories in July for the northern side of Lake Anna.

This is the fifth summer the blooms have spread in Lake Anna and resulted in no-swim advisories for parts of the popular 13,000-acre, man-made lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and is surrounded by hundreds of homes.

The Lake Anna Civic Association is working to address the harmful algae with its Cyanobacteria Mitigation Program, which will use BlueGreen Water Technologies’ treatment to target harmful algae without harming other life forms or leaving any chemical trace in the water.