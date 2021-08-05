Northam: School divisions must heed CDC guidance on masks

RICHMOND—During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam addressed Virginia’s expired mask mandate and the patchwork of COVID-19 rules that local school divisions across the state have adopted in its absence.
While the governor has so far ruled out reinstating a mandate, he said Thursday that a law passed by the General Assembly earlier in the year mandating in-person instruction also requires school districts to follow mitigation strategies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidelines now recommend indoor face masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
“That law was passed by strong bipartisan vote of the legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel,” Northam said.
When pressed on how the state might enforce his interpretation of the law, he declined to elaborate.
On June 28, a majority of Culpeper County School Board members voted to make masks optional, at parents’ discretion. Next Monday, the board may affirm or amend that decision. The staff’s proposed Mitigation Plan calls for masks in schools to be optional, but gives the superintendent some leeway to require them if COVID-19 cases grow more widespread.
Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia have been steadily increasing since mid-June, but are still well below what they were at the height of the winter surge. According to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the rolling average of daily new cases has gone up by 812, an increase of 173.8%, over the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have followed a similar trend, about doubling during the same time period, according to a public dashboard maintained by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Health officials reported 669 hospitalizations for likely or confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday—a serious jump but still far below many GOP-controlled states where hospitals are issuing dire warnings that they are running out of beds.
One such state is Florida, where more than 12,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including nearly 2,500 who are in ICU beds. Another is Louisiana, where inundated hospitals are grappling with an influx of COVID-19 patients, surgery schedules disrupted by the patient overload and too few nurses and respiratory therapists to staff all their beds.
The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia this year have been among the unvaccinated, according to Health Department data.
About 65% of Virginia’s adult population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the state Health Department, slightly better than the national average.
Northam also said most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing, under a new requirement he announced Thursday. The order will take effect Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees.
“The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over,” said Northam, the nation’s only governor who is a physician.
The Democratic governor’s directive comes as the delta variant has driven a national surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which involve unvaccinated people. President Joe Biden and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts.
Northam’s order will require unvaccinated workers to show proof of negative tests weekly.
The vaccination directive won’t apply to legislative or judicial branch workers or workers in K-12 schools, though Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor is encouraging local governments to follow his lead.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff contributed to this report.