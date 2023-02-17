The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on speeders traversing State Route 20.

Around 8 p.m. on Feb 8, Cpl. C. Schienschang observed a vehicle traveling near the Wilderness Battlefield at 97 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, according to an agency release.

A traffic stop was conducted and all five occupants were identified. Destiny Heiston, 19, of King George, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant issued by Stafford County for possession of dangerous drugs.

Authorities issued a summons to the driver for reckless driving by speed and driving with a suspended license.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Feb 9, Schienschang was again conducting radar on Route 20 when he observed a Nissan Titan traveling at 101 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, the release stated.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Justin Thomas Holdgreiwe, 39, of Annandale, Virginia.

After unsatisfactorily completing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for DUI, authorities said.

Holdgreiwe was held without bond, charged with DUI, refusal of breath test and reckless driving.