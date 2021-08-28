Official: COVID case rate rockets up in Culpeper; area hospitals seeing more patients

On Aug. 10, it was 10. As of Aug. 26, it was 17, Ooten said.

Daily case rates are rising rapidly across the state, he noted.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 vaccine, called Comirnaty, for Americans age 16 and older, Ooten noted. The first fully FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment, it is better known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For children aged 12 through 15, it is available under the FDA’s emergency-use authorization and to provide a third dose for some immunocompromised individuals.

It its weekly update, the Health District urged local residents to “please remember that our vaccines work exceptionally well to prevent hospitalization and death.”

On Monday, Aug. 23, the Virginia Department of Health updated its COVID dashboard to reflect that as of Aug. 14, 4,713,872 Virginians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of them, 0.2 % developed COVID-19, 0.009 % were hospitalized, and 0.0018% died, the Health Department reported.

As to COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the regional health district doesn’t have an official recommendation, Ooten said.