Official: COVID case rate rockets up in Culpeper; area hospitals seeing more patients

The bottom line is clear, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten says: “The Delta variant is here and it has changed the landscape.”
In his Aug. 26 update to Culpeper residents, Ooten was echoing the latest word from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal shared Ooten’s communique via social media.
The rate of community transmission of the novel coronavirus is now high in all of the Health District’s five counties—Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, Ooten said. The same trend is holding in all but a few of Virginia’s 95 counties.
“We have also seen an uptick in 911 calls related to COVID-19 illness, some of which have included pre-confirmed positive cases amongst our younger (under 20) population,” Ooten said.
The region’s hospitals are also experiencing an increase in their COVID-19 patient admissions, he said.
“Subsequently, Intensive Care Units have also been realizing an increase in the number of patients needing more intensive treatments and therapy as a result of complications attributed to the COVID-19 virus,” Ooten said.
Locally, the seven-day average number of daily new cases has been rising since late July, he said.
On July 26, the seven-day average for Culpeper County was two, Ooten said.
On Aug. 10, it was 10. As of Aug. 26, it was 17, Ooten said.
Daily case rates are rising rapidly across the state, he noted.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 vaccine, called Comirnaty, for Americans age 16 and older, Ooten noted. The first fully FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment, it is better known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For children aged 12 through 15, it is available under the FDA’s emergency-use authorization and to provide a third dose for some immunocompromised individuals.
It its weekly update, the Health District urged local residents to “please remember that our vaccines work exceptionally well to prevent hospitalization and death.”
On Monday, Aug. 23, the Virginia Department of Health updated its COVID dashboard to reflect that as of Aug. 14, 4,713,872 Virginians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of them, 0.2 % developed COVID-19, 0.009 % were hospitalized, and 0.0018% died, the Health Department reported.
As to COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, the regional health district doesn’t have an official recommendation, Ooten said.
The Virginia Department of Health is preparing to start giving out booster shots of two mRNA vaccines, pending more federal review, he said. The plan needs approval from the FDA and a Centers for Disease Control advisory committee. If VDH recommends booster doses, they likely would roll out over several months, Ooten said.
Federal health officials support booster shots for people who received Pfizer and Moderna, eight months after they got their second dose, he said.
