Old-fashioned fun lands at Louisa County Agricultural Fair

The folks at the Louisa County Agricultural Fair are pleased to offer families an opportunity to get out of their houses and into the fresh air to experience good old-fashioned fun.

The July 29–31 celebration in Mineral—dubbed “The Show Must Go On!”—includes an array of features that range from craft works, baked goods and livestock presentations to a bevy of contests.

(In addition to those events, the Miss Louisa County Ag Fair Pageant kicks off Saturday, July 24, with the older girls in cohorts of pre-teen, teen and miss. The Louisa County Ag Fair Horse Show will be held at Walton Park on Sunday, July 25, featuring English, Western and Gaited classes, as well as in-hand presentations and fun classes, including costumes and an egg-and-spoon race.)

At the fair proper, the names of some contests need no elaboration but spark the imagination about the fun they’ll entail, such as watermelon eating, corn-on-the-cob eating, pie-eating and bubble-blowing. Other contests involve participants’ innovation and creativity, such as the Veggie Races, in which young entrants have decorated produce, such as zucchinis or squash, and mounted them on little wheeled chassis to compete for the highest speed down a ramped runway.